San Jose earns first win at LAFC since 2020 and opens 4-0-0 on road for first time in club history

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes celebrate a goal against LAFC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes celebrate a goal against LAFC(San Jose Earthquakes)

LOS ANGELES - The San Jose Earthquakes thrashed Los Angeles Football Club 4-1 in front of 22,114 fans at BMO Stadium on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire to move to 7-1-0 for the first time in club history and climb back into a tie on points with first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference table.

After a scoreless first half where the Quakes equaled LAFC in possession (50%-50%) while outshooting the hosts and their vaunted attack (8-3), San Jose continued to apply pressure and were rewarded in the 53rd minute. Beau Leroux pushed the ball out in transition to Timo Werner on the left wing, whose low cross found Ousseni Bouda on the right wing for the one-timer and a 1-0 lead-the first goal conceded by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all season after 593 scoreless minutes. Just three minutes later, the Quakes struck again. Leroux found a streaking Werner and San Jose's Designated Player did the rest, slaloming through three defenders and slotting it past Lloris for his first MLS goal to make it 2-0. San Jose wasn't finished with the onslaught. In minute 59, Preston Judd blasted a shot from the edge of the box that hit the post. Bouda collected the ball on the right wing and his cross was deflected to Jamar Ricketts on the left wing. Ricketts then redirected it toward net and LAFC defender Ryan Porteous' attempt at a clearance ended up beating Lloris for the third time to make it 3-0 San Jose within the hour mark.

LAFC would pull one back in minute 73 off an own goal. However, the Quakes refused to wilt on the road, and in the 80th minute, Niko Tsakiris rushed forward and flicked a no-look pass to Bouda on the right wing, who again blasted a shot for the near post and beat Lloris for the second time to extend the lead back to 4-1 and put the match away. With the win, San Jose rose to 4-0-0 on the road for the first time in club history.

The Black and Blue return home Wednesday, April 22, to host Austin FC in MLS play. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moved to 7-1-0 (17 GF, 3 GA) for the first time dating back to the club's inception in 1974 in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and is even with first-place Vancouver on points with 21 in the very competitive Western Conference table, with Whitecaps FC having an advantage due to goal differential (+18 to +14). LAFC moved to 5-2-1 (16 GF, 6 GA) and third place in the West with 16 points.

Tonight's win propelled San Jose to 7-1-0, eclipsing the best start in club history after eight games in 2012 (6-1-1), which ended in the Quakes capturing the Supporters' Shield.

The Earthquakes' regular-season record vs. LAFC improves to 8-12-1 (34 GF, 52 GA). Their road record against the Black and Gold rises to 2-9-1 (15 GF, 33 GA) in MLS play. The Quakes won just their second regular-season game at BMO Stadium, with the previous lone road win coming without fans present due to COVID on Sept. 27, 2020 (2-1).

San Jose had just a 19.6% win probability according to the Apple TV broadcast, with LAFC's projected number at 57.4% before the match.

The Quakes broke another club record by winning their first four league road games to start the season (4-0-0), outdoing the 2012 Supporters' Shield winners, who started 3-0-1.

With only three goals conceded in the first eight games, the Quakes' defense has set a new club record for least goals conceded over an eight-game start in MLS play. In terms of an overall eight-game stretch at any point during the season, they tied the 2005 Quakes who conceded just three goals between August and October of that year en route to winning the Supporters' Shield.

Ousseni Bouda's 53rd-minute goal was his third of the MLS season and eighth career goal in MLS regular-season play.

Timo Werner's 53rd-minute primary assist was his third of the MLS season and fourth across all competitions in his initial MLS campaign.

Beau Leroux's 53rd-minute secondary assist was his third of the MLS season and seventh career total assist in MLS regular-season play.

Timo Werner's 56th-minute goal was the first of his MLS career.

Beau Leroux's 56th-minute assist was his fourth of the MLS season and eighth career total assist in MLS regular-season play. In doing so, Leroux enjoyed his first two-assist game.

Ousseni Bouda's 80th-minute goal was his fourth of the MLS season and ninth career goal in MLS regular-season play. In doing so, Bouda enjoyed his first career brace.

Niko Tsakiris' 80th-minute assist was his team-leading fifth of the MLS season and eighth career assist in MLS regular-season play.

Five of goalkeeper Daniel's eight starts have resulted in clean sheets and the other three have ended in just one goal conceded in each, bringing his current goals against average to a gaudy 0.38 on the season.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had a 593-minute shutout streak going before San Jose put four goals on the board in the second half.

Bruce Arena won his 280th regular-season game, a record among MLS head coaches. The late great Sigi Schmid is second is 140.

Bruce Arena wore an armband in honor of his grandson, Holden Arena, to raise awareness for Autism Awareness Month in April.

With Timo Werner scoring his first MLS goal, the Quakes now have eight different goalscorers in 2026 and nine different players having distributed at least one assist.

Niko Tsakiris stayed hot with his fifth goal contribution in his last three league games. Niko Tsakiris had four key passes to up his league-leading total to 32. Tsakiris also leads MLS in corner kicks taken (44) and crosses (20), and is tied for third in assists (5).

Collectively, the Quakes lead MLS in accurate longballs (39) and corner kicks won (59), and are tied for first in goals against (3). They are second in expected goals (20.49) and clean sheets (5).

Los Angeles Football Club 1 - 4 San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday, April 19, 2026 - BMO Stadium; Los Angeles

Weather: 75°F Sunny

Attendance: 22,114

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Ousseni Bouda

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Joe Dickerson

AR1: Jeremy Kieso

AR2: Stephen McGonagle

4th Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Ousseni Bouda (Timo Werner, Beau Leroux) 53'

SJ (0-2) - Timo Werner (Beau Leroux) 56'

SJ (0-3) - Ryan Porteous (own goal) 59'

LAFC (1-3) - Reid Roberts (own goal) 74'

SJ (1-4) - Ousseni Bouda (Niko Tsakiris) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC - Timothy Tillman (caution) 23'

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 51'

SJ - Reid Roberts (caution) 61'

LAFC - Denis Bouanga (caution) 61'

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 89'

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB: Hugo Lloris (GK) (C); Eddie Segura (Ryan Hollingshead 60'), Ryan Porteous, Sergi Palencia (Ryan Raposo 81'), Nkosi Tafari; Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman (Jeremy Ebobisse 59'), Mathieu Choiniere; Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga, David Martinez (Jacob Shaffelburg 59').

Substitutes not used: Cabral Carter (GK), Tyler Boyd, Aaron Long, Nathan Ordaz, Jude Terry.

POSS.: 50.5%; SHOTS: 16; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 13; xG: 1.3

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Jamar Ricketts (Dave Romney 69'), Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Beau Leroux (Ian Harkes 76'), Ronaldo Vieira (C) (Jonathan González 86'), Niko Tsakiris; Timo Werner (Jack Skahan 76'), Ousseni Bouda, Preston Judd (Nick Fernandez 86').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Noel Buck, Max Floriani, Jack Jasinski.

POSS.: 49.5%; SHOTS: 12; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 10; xG: 1.7

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On overall impressions of the victory:

"LAFC came out pretty strong in the opening minutes, and obviously, the first goal was a big goal. And then the second goal, they put their heads down a little bit, I thought. And the rest was really just protecting the lead for the rest of the half, and goals three and four came as well. Overall, just a good performance over 90 minutes."

On the team's rapid improvement in Year 2 of Arena's tenure in charge:

"I think we had a good preseason. I think a lot of the players we're playing now got beat up last year to get the experience they needed to get where they are today. It was a real learning tool last year for a number of our guys. And maybe we suffered a little bit for it, but it's paid off this year, because they were much more prepared to play. It's a really good group to work with. It's a really good group."

On Timo Werner getting his first MLS goal and fourth assist across all competitions:

"Timo's a special player, and he's technically outstanding. He knows the game and he's a team player. Today he got a goal and assist. What more can you say? He's going to be a great addition to our team."

On the rest of the starting core coming of age this season:

"Niko [Tsakiris] basically missed the entire last year for us. He had some injuries. ... He came into preseason in outstanding shape and had a good preseason, and you see he can be a special player. [Ousseni] Bouda's a very talented guy. Consistent minutes are helping him this year and he keeps getting better. We're hopeful that's going to be the case for both of them. ... The other player who's really been good for us in the early going is [Beau] Leroux, and I thought he had an outstanding game tonight. Reid Roberts, one of our center backs, and [Daniel] Munie was outstanding tonight. Just a great group effort, so that's very encouraging."

On Wednesday's match against Austin FC being a potential trap game:

"There are no trap games in this league. The gap between the top to the bottom isn't like the EPL, for example. Any time can beat you on a given day in this league. We understand that. It's going to be a difficult game on Wednesday. We played Austin last year and I think we split with them. ... It's going to be a difficult game. We know that. We gotta try to recover and figure out what makes sense for our team in the game on Wednesday. So hopefully we recover properly on the physical side and mentally we get these guys ready to go."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD TIMO WERNER

On scoring his first MLS goal:

"First of all, I was very happy to score my first goal. That's always important for every player on the pitch, but especially for strikers or offensive players to score goals, to make assists. That helps you a lot to build confidence and also trust from the team. But in general, it's always about helping the team, and today I could do that with a goal as well. I enjoy being around this team, to be a part of this team. I think we have a good mix of young players and old players, but also maybe not really common that you only have one [Designated Player]. I think that's something very special with us that we can manage with local players who have experience in the league to be where we are in the moment. Of course, we've had maybe some difficult games away already where we said, 'Maybe it could be a draw or something else,' but in the end, in every game we've had our phases where we were the better team, and I think where we are in the moment, it's not luck. It's well-deserved."

On beating one of the elite teams in LAFC on the road:

"In general, it's always good to win games, especially when you are away, And then when you play one of the best teams in the league and win the way we won today, I think that's a statement, one we can build on. ... Also today, apart from 10 minutes before halftime, we were clearly the better team and I think we deserved this win."

"It's not easy to play against Bouanga and Sonny and all the other players from LAFC. They're obviously one of the best teams in the league and we managed to get a well-deserved win so in general, we're very happy. But also we can see what we can do, and that will motivate us to know that this can be a very good season for us."

On reuniting with former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-Min, now with LAFC:

"Of course, to see Sonny after a while again. I didn't play with Hugo [Lloris] but it also was good to see him. I think I played many times against him with France and Germany. Seeing [Son], we talked for 20 minutes after the game. It's always nice. We were good friends. He speaks fluent German. That helps me as well. He's a really good guy. I really liked seeing him. Definitely we will see him in the future."

On the mental aspect of preparing to defend against one of the top attacks for 90 minutes:

"It was a difficult game. We knew that before that LA is one of the best teams in the league, so mentally to get ready for this game, we knew that it was a high-intensity game. The guys in the changing room after were tired. We gave everything."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD OUSSENI BOUDA

On the team's performance in each half:

"I thought in the first half we looked good. We did a bunch of good things. But we needed to come out in the second half and push for more. And then create more chances and be more decisive, which is what we were able to do early in the second half."

On scoring once again off a Timo Werner assist and their connection:

"Timo is a great player and when he's driving with the ball over there, I'm always trying to anticipate where he's going to go next and where he's going to put the ball, and then I just try to be in the right spot and trust that he'll be able to find me. Today we were able to connect again. I was happy about that, and hopefully we have some more coming."

On the team's rise to the top of the conference after missing the playoffs last season:

"I think it's the culture we set for ourselves this year. I think everybody is all bought in. It starts with the training ground and working hard over there, and then make sure we show up on game day ready. We're taking it one game at a time. It's only about eight games in right now, so there's a lot of games left and we want to stay consistent and continue to get better throughout the season as well."

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