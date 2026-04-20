Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Match Preview

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC battle FC Cincinnati

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC battle FC Cincinnati(Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO FIRE FC KICKS OFF FOUR-GAME HOMESTAND WITH INTERCONFERENCE MATCH AGAINST SPORTING KC AT SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront for a four-game homestand across two competitions, beginning with an interconference matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 25.

The Men in Red remain unbeaten in their last five matches after defeating Detroit City FC on the road in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 14, then earning a 3-3 draw at FC Cincinnati on Saturday at TQL Stadium. In goalkeeper Chris Brady's 100th regular season start, it was Hugo Cuypers who stole the show early on, scoring in his fifth consecutive match. Shortly after the start of the second half, he struck again for his fourth multi-goal game as a member of the Fire. The hosts tied it in the 86th minute, but Chicago held on to make it four league matches without tasting defeat.

Kansas City will wrap up a three-game road trip in Chicago after two tough losses last week. Sporting opened the week with a 3-0 loss at Colorado Springs in the Open Cup before a quick turnaround to a Friday night match in Vancouver. The 'Caps turned a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute to a 3-0 result before the half hour mark, limiting the visitors to three shots in the evening. The loss in Canada held Kansas City in 15th place in the Western Conference standings.

Kickoff at Soldier Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and the Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (4-2-2, 14 points) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-6-1, 4 points)

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. SKC: (28-19-12)

Last Match vs. SKC: March 19, 2022 (3-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at SKC: June 24, 2023 (1-0 W) - Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kan. (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

With one goal against Sporting KC, forward Hugo Cuypers can break the Fire record for most consecutive games with a goal. The Belgian striker is currently tied with David Accam and Robert Berić for the mark with five matches in a row after scoring twice in Cincinnati.

The Fire will contest their 60th match against Sporting KC, but only their first in the regular season since 2023. Chicago holds a 28-19-12 edge all-time against Kansas City. With two goals on Saturday, the Fire will have 100 goals all-time against their old rivals.

Robin Lod has the only goal against Kansas City among all current Fire players. The former Minnesota United player has faced the Western Conference foes 14 times in his career, 10 more than veterans Chris Mueller and Jack Elliott. In those matches, Lod also recorded five assists, the second-most against Sporting among active players behind Diego Fagundez's six.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady will look for shutout number two in two matches against Kansas City on Saturday. His only match against Sporting resulted in a four-save shutout victory on June 24, 2023 at Soldier Field, only his third career clean sheet at the time.

With a win or draw, Chicago will reach a season-high five straight league games without a loss, matching three such streaks recorded in 2025. The Men in Red went into the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on a five-game unbeaten streak, riding the momentum into a 3-1 victory over Orlando City FC in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game on Oct. 22.

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