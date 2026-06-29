Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS TO TRAINING AMIDST FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

Chicago Fire FC is back in training following a prolonged break due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Prior to the start of the world's greatest sporting spectacle, Chicago closed out the first half of the regular season with a primetime match against Toronto FC on May 23 at Soldier Field. Looking for a goal for an 11th consecutive game, forward Hugo Cuypers recorded an assist instead in Robin Lod's opening tally. Although Toronto tied the match before halftime, defender Andrew Gutman sent the Fire into the break on a three-game winning streak with a header off a Philip Zinckernagel cross. The fans were treated to a victory and a Lupe Fiasco postgame concert ahead of a tournament that has featured three Men in Red - goalkeeper Chris Brady (United States) and defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) and Joel Waterman (Canada).

The Fire will return to regular season action to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, July 16 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be followed by a Two Friends concert to conclude the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. The action will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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