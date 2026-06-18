Chicago Fire FC Reveals Theme Nights and Giveaways for Second Half of 2026 Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the dates for additional Theme Nights during the 2026 regular season. When the Men in Red return from a six-week break of international soccer this summer, the Club will host six remaining Theme Nights, with first-come, first-served gate giveaways to enhance fans' match viewing experiences.

"We're excited about additional Theme Nights and special giveaways that will extend the matchday experience beyond the pitch, giving our supporters more ways to cultivate fandom," said Chicago Fire FC Vice President of Matchday Operations and Guest Experience, Joey Colby-Begovich. "These special dates are designed to make Soldier Field outings more memorable, whether fans are celebrating community, heritage, or cultural interests while they cheer on the Fire."

Unique to this season, the Men in Red return from a temporary MLS summer break with the Homecoming Red Out, presented by Wintrust, featuring a Foam Finger giveaway. Then, the Fire will welcome fans to the Chicago vs. Miami matchup, presented by Bradley University, with a special Rally Towel. During the Fire's Sunday match on September 13, Chicago will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian, giving away a festive Accordion Fan. The Anime Themed Match is confirmed for October 10, where fans have a chance to secure a Naruto™-themedT-Shirt. The following week, the Fire will host a special Oktoberfest celebration presented by Illinois Soybean Association, featuring a Beer Stein giveaway to get the crowd ready for a cultural celebration. To close out 2026 theme nights, Zayed Law Offices will present the Fan Appreciation Night on October 28 with a special Fire Fan Chain.

Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Homecoming Red Out, presented by Wintrust - Foam Finger

Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Miami, presented by Bradley University - Rally Towel

Sunday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian - Accordion Fan

Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m: Anime Themed Match - Naruto™-themedT-Shirt

Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Oktoberfest, presented by Illinois Soybean Association - Beer Stein

Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law Offices - Fire Fan Chain

More information on the Fire's 2026 Theme Nights can be found at chicagofirefc.com/tickets/theme-nights.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2026

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