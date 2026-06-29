Mahala Opoku Transferred to Panetolikos FC

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has transferred midfielder Mahala Opoku to Greek Super League side Panetolikos FC. The Club will retain a percentage of a future transfer.

"We would like to thank Mahala for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the Club," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career."

Opoku, 24, joined CF Montréal via trade with Los Angeles Football Club on July 5, 2023 and made his debut for the Bleu-blanc-noir on July 13, 2023.

In four seasons with CF Montréal, Opoku made 42 MLS appearances (including 20 starts) and scored seven goals along with four assists. He added one assist in two TELUS Canadian Championship matches as well as four appearances in Leagues Cup.

Transaction: CF Montréal transfers midfielder Mahala Opoku to Greek Super League side Panetolikos FC. The Club will hold a percentage of a future transfer.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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