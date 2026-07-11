CF Montréal Returns to Stade Saputo this Sunday against Vancouver FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will host Vancouver FC for the return leg of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at Stade Saputo this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (OneSoccer, TSN 690).

Philippe Eullaffroy's squad will look to book its ticket to the semifinals to take on the winner of the quarterfinal series between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Cavalry FC. Following the first leg, the Whitecaps lead Cavalry 4-1.

Last Wednesday in the first leg, the Montrealers earned a 2-1 comeback victory in Langley, British Columbia. Vancouver conceded an own-goal then Prince Owusu converted a late penalty to give the Club a one-goal advantage on aggregate. The Ghanaian striker upped his tally to 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Samuel Piette notably registered his 250th appearances for the Club, in all competitions. The captain is now one appearance shy of Patrick Leduc in 4th place in Club history since 1993.

CF Montréal will be playing its first game on home soil since May 16. The Club currently holds a 4-2-1 record at Stade Saputo in all competitions this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2026

CF Montréal Returns to Stade Saputo this Sunday against Vancouver FC - Club de Foot Montreal

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.