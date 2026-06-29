LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will ramp up preparations for their return to MLS action in July with closed-door scrimmages against Liga MX side Club Tijuana on Tuesday, June 30, and the El Salvador Men's National Team on Friday, July 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Meanwhile, the club's Summer of Soccer continues as the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 26™ begins, featuring activations across the greater Los Angeles area.

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration - Through July 19

As part of the FIFA World Cup 26™ festivities, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free, multi-week fan experience, continues as the tournament rolls on. After hosting 47 group stage match viewings in Long Beach, the event will migrate to Galaxy Park in Carson, California, where fans will be invited to watch Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches. Round of 32 matches include both Mexico vs. Ecuador on Tuesday, June 30 (6 p.m. PT) broadcast in Spanish, the United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1 (5 p.m. PT) broadcast in English, as part of the club's continued festivities. On Saturday, July 4, the Galaxy will also host Soccer Celebration programming alongside the City of Carson's Fourth of July Drone Show from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

Summer of Soccer Additional Activations

In addition to the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, which runs through July 19, the club will maintain a presence at events across the greater Los Angeles area as part of its Summer of Soccer. On Thursday, July 2, the club will partner with New Beginnings Outreach CDC, the Gardena-Carson Family YMCA, and Dignity Health Sports Park for the Food Pantry Pop-Up to help address food insecurity, bringing the community together to provide support and foster a sense of belonging. The club will also team up with Common Space Brewery (3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250) to host a series of all-ages viewing parties for the global tournament. Matches will be shown on June 28, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 9, and July 10. For more information, visit commonspace.la/worldcup.

LA Galaxy Friendlies

The LA Galaxy will host a pair of closed-door matches at Dignity Health Sports Park, facing Liga MX side Club Tijuana on Tuesday, June 30, followed by an international friendly against the El Salvador Men's National Team on Friday, July 3. The club will then conclude its run of exhibitions with a ticketed match against Club América at the main stadium at DHSP on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Campeon de Campeones - Saturday, July 25

The Campeón de Campeones will return to Los Angeles for its 11th edition on Saturday, July 25, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. PT, as 2025 Liga MX Apertura champions Toluca face 2026 Clausura winners Cruz Azul to determine the Liga MX champion for the 2025-26 season. Tickets for the match are available at Campeon de Campeones - Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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