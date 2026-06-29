Support Venezuela in Donation Drive Through Event at Nu Stadium on July 1
Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
As part of Inter Miami CF Foundation's joint effort with the City of Doral and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to collect essential relief supplies for Venezuela, a drive-through event has been set for Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET, encouraging people to donate. Attendees are asked to follow the directions to the drop-off location, stay in their car, and allow volunteers to unload donations.
Jess Judith, Lele Pons, Jay Wheeler, Zhamira Zambrano, Mau Montaner and Ricky Montaner are among those confirmed to be present in support of the relief effort.
WHERE TO ATTEND:
Drive to Nu Stadium (Address: 1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL. 33125)
Follow the signs that lead you to the Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION OF TEAM STORE)
Please see the designated routes below as well.
ITEMS ACCEPTED AS DONATIONS:
Canned Protein
Chicken / Beef / Tuna / Vienna Sausages / Sardines
Canned Fruits
Dried Fruits / Vegetables
Snacks
Protein Bars / Crackers / Chips / Beef Jerky
Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables
Ramen
Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)
Cases of Water
Temporary Household Needs:
Sleeping Bags (New)
Tents (New)
Cots (New)
Air Mattresses (New)
Suitcases (New)
Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)
Backpacks (New)
Work Gloves (New)
Shovels / Rakes (New)
Work Boots (New)
Hazmat Suits
KN95 Masks / Face Masks with Respirators
Hand and Foot Warmers
Large Industrial Trash Bags
Tarps
Duct Tape
Flashlights
Batteries (AA/AAA/D)
Portable Radios
First Aid Kits
Lifestraw Water Filters
Solar-Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns
Power Banks (Solar Powered)
Hygiene:
Toothbrushes / Toothpaste
Deodorant
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toilet Paper
Wet Wipes
Baby & Children:
Diapers
Wipes
New Bottles
Children's Hygiene Products
New Clothes
Pet Needs:
Canned Dog Food / Canned Cat Food
Water Bowls
Leashes
Heavy-Duty Pads
Chew Toys
Dog Treats / Cat Treats
Fur Brush
Pet Shampoo / Conditioner
Crates
OTHER ALTERNATIVE DATES TO DONATE ITEMS:
Nu Stadium (Miami)1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL. 33125
WHEN: June 26 through July 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET
WHERE: Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION)
Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
WHEN: June 26 through July 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
WHERE: Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT LOCATION)
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