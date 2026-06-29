Support Venezuela in Donation Drive Through Event at Nu Stadium on July 1

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As part of Inter Miami CF Foundation's joint effort with the City of Doral and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to collect essential relief supplies for Venezuela, a drive-through event has been set for Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET, encouraging people to donate. Attendees are asked to follow the directions to the drop-off location, stay in their car, and allow volunteers to unload donations.

Jess Judith, Lele Pons, Jay Wheeler, Zhamira Zambrano, Mau Montaner and Ricky Montaner are among those confirmed to be present in support of the relief effort.

WHERE TO ATTEND:

Drive to Nu Stadium (Address: 1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL. 33125)

Follow the signs that lead you to the Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION OF TEAM STORE)

Please see the designated routes below as well.

ITEMS ACCEPTED AS DONATIONS:

Canned Protein

Chicken / Beef / Tuna / Vienna Sausages / Sardines

Canned Fruits

Dried Fruits / Vegetables

Snacks

Protein Bars / Crackers / Chips / Beef Jerky

Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables

Ramen

Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)

Cases of Water

Temporary Household Needs:

Sleeping Bags (New)

Tents (New)

Cots (New)

Air Mattresses (New)

Suitcases (New)

Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)

Backpacks (New)

Work Gloves (New)

Shovels / Rakes (New)

Work Boots (New)

Hazmat Suits

KN95 Masks / Face Masks with Respirators

Hand and Foot Warmers

Large Industrial Trash Bags

Tarps

Duct Tape

Flashlights

Batteries (AA/AAA/D)

Portable Radios

First Aid Kits

Lifestraw Water Filters

Solar-Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns

Power Banks (Solar Powered)

Hygiene:

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toilet Paper

Wet Wipes

Baby & Children:

Diapers

Wipes

New Bottles

Children's Hygiene Products

New Clothes

Pet Needs:

Canned Dog Food / Canned Cat Food

Water Bowls

Leashes

Heavy-Duty Pads

Chew Toys

Dog Treats / Cat Treats

Fur Brush

Pet Shampoo / Conditioner

Crates

OTHER ALTERNATIVE DATES TO DONATE ITEMS:

Nu Stadium (Miami)1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL. 33125

WHEN: June 26 through July 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

WHERE: Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION)

Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

WHEN: June 26 through July 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

WHERE: Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT LOCATION)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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