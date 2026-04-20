Sporting KC Weekly

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will return to the road this weekend when the team travels to take on the Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The cross-conference match-up will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV with local radio coverage airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. Saturday's showdown will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network, including the club's official watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

No Other Pub is one of 20 finalists nationwide for Best Local Sports Bar in the USA TODAY Sports Readers' Choice Awards 2026 as nominated by an expert panel. Voting is open until 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 11 and sports fans can cast a vote daily with the winners to be announced on Wednesday, May 20.

Sporting Kansas City's "Soccer Capital Summer" will welcome fans from across the world to the Soccer Capital of America in June and July with a curated series of special fan engagement events and experiences, highlighted by watch parties, concerts and programming at Sporting Park. Beginning today, fans can reserve free general admission tickets for entry during the Group Stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16 as well as limited premium ticket packages.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a pair of One-Day Camps this week with the first taking place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at Sporting Park in Kansas City, Kan and the second scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Homefield in Olathe, Kan. Both camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old. Visit SportingKCYouth.com for more information and to register online.

Sporting City will host MLS NEXT ID Sessions this week for U13-U19 players. Tonight, Barstow Soccer Stadium will host ID Sessions for players in the U13 and U14 age groups (6-7 p.m.), U15 age group (7-8 p.m.) and U16 age group (8-9 p.m.) for the 2026-27 season. On Thursday, Swope Soccer Village will host ID Sessions for players in the U15 and U16 age groups (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and U17 and U19 age groups (8:30-9:30 p.m.) for the 2026-27 season. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Sporting Kansas City is teaming up with a pair of local non-profit organizations during this year's MLS Greener Goals Week of Service to support equitable community access to fresh produce in an effort to fight hunger, improve nutrition and raise awareness for food insecurity. Sporting KC players and staff will volunteer with Urban Produce Push KC from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday to prep the Pendleton Heights Community Garden for the spring growing season. In addition, Sporting KC associates will also volunteer in the warehouse at Kanbe's Markets from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday to sort, pack and distribute rescued produce for food pantries, kitchens and shelters in the area.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLSSAVE (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes.

Sporting KC Academy and Sporting KC II defender Luca Antongirolami has joined the U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team for the 2026 Vertex Cup in Florida, where the U.S. will play Argentina at 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday at FIU Stadium on the campus of Florida International University. Fans can follow @USYNT on X for updates.

The Sporting KC Academy will compete at the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex tournament this week at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas. The U-18's will play Queen City Mutiny FC (8 a.m. on Thursday), Springfield SVC (10:15 a.m. on Friday) and Los Angeles FC (10:15 a.m. on Sunday). The U-16's will play Southern Soccer Academy at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The U-15's will play Barca Residency Academy (2:45 p.m. on Thursday), Inter Atlanta FC (7:15 p.m. on Friday) and Toronto FC (2:45 p.m. on Sunday). Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at St. Joseph's School (11525 Johnston Dr.) in Shawnee, Kan. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Victory Project, in partnership with Special Olympics, will host tryouts from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Durwood Soccer Stadium on the campus of UMKC for the 2026 Sporting KC Unified Team. Individuals between the ages of 16-26 who are registered as an Athlete or Unified Partner with Special Olympics Missouri or Special Olympics Kansas can register online.

After a dramatic 3-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Sporting Kansas City II will host Houston Dynamo 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday in an MLS NEXT Pro match-up at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. The Frontier Division clash will kick off at 7 p.m. CT with tickets available for only $10 on SeatGeek. Fans can also stream the game live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.