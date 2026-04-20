San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, as well as Head Coach Bruce Arena have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8. Bouda scored his third and fourth goals of the season Sunday afternoon in San Jose's 4-1 victory over Southern California rivals Los Angeles Football Club. Werner assisted on Bouda's first goal and later scored his first MLS goal to secure the Quakes' first ever 7-1-0 start in club history and keep pace with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the top of the table in the Western Conference.

After a scoreless first half where the Quakes equaled LAFC in possession (50%-50%) while outshooting the hosts and their vaunted attack (8-3), San Jose continued to apply pressure and were rewarded in the 53rd minute. Beau Leroux pushed the ball out in transition to Timo Werner on the left wing, whose low cross found Ousseni Bouda on the right wing for the one-timer and a 1-0 lead-the first goal conceded by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all season after 593 scoreless minutes. Just three minutes later, the Quakes struck again. Leroux found a streaking Werner and San Jose's Designated Player did the rest, slaloming through three defenders and slotting it past Lloris for his first MLS goal to make it 2-0. After the teams traded goals to make it 3-1, the Quakes refused to wilt on the road. In the 80th minute, Niko Tsakiris rushed forward and flicked a no-look pass to Bouda on the right wing, who again blasted a shot for the near post and beat Lloris for the second time to extend the lead back to 4-1 and put the match away.

With the victory-San Jose's second in BMO Stadium in 14 total road games across all competitions and their first with fans in the stands-Arena won his 280th regular-season game, a record among MLS head coaches. He also wore an armband on the sideline in honor of his grandson, Holden Arena, in honor of Autism Awareness Month in April.

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Bouda in his career and Werner's second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition this season.

The Black and Blue return home Wednesday, April 22, to host Austin FC in MLS play. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 8)

Forwards: Petar Musa (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL), Prince Owusu (MTL)

Midfielders: Ousseni Bouda (SJ), Diego Luna (RSL), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Defenders: Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH)

Goalkeeper: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)

Bench: Sean Johnson (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Evander (CIN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Tomás Chancalay (MIN), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Timo Werner (SJ), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

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