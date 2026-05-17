Quakes Erase Deficit in Each Half but Are Edged in Stoppage Time in Last Home Game Before MLS Takes World Cup Break

Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes' Benji Kikanović in action

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes' Benji Kikanović in action(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at PayPal Park.

The visitors struck first in the initial minute when Patrickson Delgado scored in the box off an opportunistic rebound for a 1-0 lead. San Jose equalized in the 18th minute when Ousseni Bouda's cross from the right wing was headed out. Beau Leroux then emphatically volleyed the ball from the edge of the box up and over Dallas goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to make it 1-1. In minute 40, referee Chris Penso awarded the Quakes a penalty kick when Osaze Urhoghide fouled Ian Harkes in the box. However, Sirois denied Leroux from the spot and the first half ended knotted 1-1.

After the break, Dallas recaptured the lead in the 49th minute when Herman Johansson's cross from the right wing found Petar Musa, who turned and fired in the box to make it 2-1. But San Jose answered in minute 81 when off a corner kick, Reid Roberts flicked a loose ball into the back of the net for his first MLS goal to tie the game 2-2. However, the match-winning goal would come for the visitors in the third minute of stoppage time, when FCD forward Logan Farrington collided with San Jose captain Ronaldo Vieira as the latter cleared the ball. Urhoghide collected it and combined with Kaick to feed a streaking Samuel Sarver, who got behind defense and finished the play for the 3-2 final margin.

The "Quakes Replay" of tonight's match will air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. PT. Earthquakes fans can also watch game highlights, analysis and features on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue now go on the road Wednesday, May 20, to face the Colorado Rapids in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff from DICK's Sporting Goods Park is set for 7 p.m. PT and will stream on Paramount+ as well as air on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

GAME NOTES

With the result, the Earthquakes dropped to 9-3-2 in league play. They remained even with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings on points (29) but are second due to goal differential (31 GF, 14 GA). Meanwhile, FC Dallas moved to 6-4-4 (22 pts; 28 GF, 21 GA), rising to fifth in the West.

The Earthquakes' all-time regular season record vs. Dallas is now 31-23-23 (121 GF, 98 GA) and 18-9-13 (69 GF, 49 GA) at home. Heading into tonight, the Quakes were 2-1-4 vs. FCD in their last seven league meetings dating back to Sept. 17, 2022, with the lone loss being the 2024 season opener (2-1 L).

The Earthquakes sold out PayPal Park for the third time this season and in back-to-back matches (March 15 vs. Seattle, May 9 vs. Vancouver, May 16 vs. Dallas).

The Quakes have faced a one-goal deficit in six of their last seven games across all competitions and equalized in all six but still ended up losing their last two by identical 3-2 margins (April 22: Down 1-0 vs. Austin FC and won 5-1; April 25: Down 2-1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC and won 3-2; April 28: Down 2-1 vs. Minnesota United FC in the Lamar U.S. Open Cup Rd. of 16 and won 4-2; May 2: Down 1-0 vs. Toronto FC and drew 1-1; May 13: Down 2-1 at Seattle, tied 2-2 and lost 3-2; Tonight: Down 1-0, tied 1-1, down 2-1, tied 2-2 and lost 3-2).

The Quakes started eight American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.7/game). Arena also started nine former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

Beau Leroux's 40th-minute goal was his second of the season in MLS play and seventh across all competitions.

Reid Roberts' 81st-minute goal was the first of his MLS career.

Preston Judd's streak of scoring in five consecutive games ended tonight. He ends up tying the single-season club record and ties the second-longest streak overall, since Chris Wondolowski did it over two seasons.

MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE GOAL, QUAKES HISTORY:

6 - Chris Wondolowski (9/24/2011 - 3/10/2012)*

5 - Chris Wondolowski (3/24/2012 - 4/21/2012)

5 - Ronald Cerritos (6/15/1997 - 7/13/1997)

5 - Paul Bravo (4/28/1996 - 5/18/1996)

5 - Preston Judd (4/22/2026 - 5/13/2026)

*Last five goals in 2011, first one in 2012

Chris Wondolowski, MLS' all-time leading scorer in regular season play with 171 goals, was honored at halftime for his May 1 induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, ironically enough adjacent to FC Dallas' home ground of Toyota Stadium.

Collectively, the Quakes are first or tied for first in MLS in goals (31), expected goals (33.51), corner kicks won (104) and least goals conceded from set pieces (0), as well as second in accurate longballs (62), free kicks (218) and clean sheets (5). They are third in assists (35).

San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 3 FC Dallas

Saturday, May 16, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 72°F Partly Sunny

Attendance: 18,000 (sellout)

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Chris Penso

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Nick Balcer

4th Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tom Felice

Scoring Summary:

DAL (0-1) - Patrickson Delgado (unassisted) 1'

SJ (1-1) - Beau Leroux (unassisted) 18'

DAL (1-2) - Petar Musa (Herman Johansson) 49'

SJ (2-2) - Reid Roberts (unassisted) 81'

DAL (2-3) - Samuel Sarver (Kaick, Osaze Urhoghide) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 45+3'

DAL - Ramiro (caution) 62'

SJ - Benji Kikanović (caution) 85'

DAL - Nolan Norris (caution) 90+1'

DAL - Christian Cappis (caution) 90+3'

SJ - Daniel (caution) 90+4'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Jack Jasinski (Nick Fernandez 70'), Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Ian Harkes (Paul Marie 79'), Ronaldo Vieira (C); Jamar Ricketts (Jack Skahan 79'), Beau Leroux, Ousseni Bouda, Preston Judd.

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford (GK), Nonso Adimabua, Noel Buck, Max Floriani, Jonathan González, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 56.0%; SHOTS: 17; SOG: 8; CORNERS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 7; FOULS: 9; xG: 2.3

FC DALLAS: Jonathan Sirois (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris; Ramiro (C) (Sebastien Ibeagha 84'), Kaick; Herman Johansson, Joaquin Valiente (Samuel Sarver 84'); Patrickson Delgado (Christian Cappis 70'), Santiago Moreno (Ran Binyamin 70'), Petar Musa (Logan Farrington 65').

Substitutes not used: Michael Collodi (GK), Lalas Abubaka, Joshua Tprquato, Caleb Swann.

POSS.: 44.0%; SHOTS: 16; SOG: 10; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 17; xG: 3.1

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On overall impressions of tonight's match:

"The last two games we positioned ourselves to walk off the field with a point and failed to finish out the games properly. Obviously, you can question whether there was a foul on that play that led to the third goal. ... The fact that we spent all that time on Benji [Kikanović]'s yellow card, but they don't go to VAR on a couple other plays was confusing. But listen, give Dallas credit. They played really hard. We did our best to give the game away by giving away goals at the start of both halves and missing a penalty kick, so we can't point fingers at VAR. We gotta accept it."

On the message to the group after back-to back last-minute losses:

"We're at the end of both games where we have a point, and if we lock it down, we walk off the field with a point in both games. That's how a good, experienced team deals with both of these games, and we failed to do that."

On comparing the defensive performance from the beginning of the season to now:

"The teams have scored goals. We've obviously made some mistakes along the way. We're going to, at times, pay the price for having some young, inexperienced players, and hopefully they learn from some of these mistakes."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER AND CAPTAIN RONALDO VIEIRA

On the team's defensive breakdown and the sequence leading to Dallas' late goal:

"Towards the end, I think we got a little over-excited after Reid's goal and really wanted to go win the game. Maybe we needed to focus first on not conceding. It's something we have to learn moving forward, every point matters. Obviously, we always want to win, but if we can't win, then we have to make sure we don't lose. I think at the end we just got caught. In my opinion, I think it was a foul on me, but that's not an excuse. We have to be better and more organized defensively, make sure we don't concede, and then look to go win it from there."

On creating dangerous chances through set pieces and areas the team can continue improving offensively:

"Overall, it's just a frustrating game, especially with the way it ended. I think everybody felt like this was at least a game where we should've walked away with a point, similar to the Seattle game with the set pieces. We try to defend those moments well, but they also have a lot of size on their team, so it's not always easy. Still, it's definitely an area where we know we can improve. At the same time, we've had a really strong start to the season, and this stretch of games has been a big learning experience for the group. We've played a lot of matches in a short amount of time, and I think we've learned how important it is to stay consistent, manage games better, and keep our focus even when things get difficult. The break is going to be important for us, physically and mentally. It'll give us a chance to recover, get back on the training field, and clean up some of the things that have hurt us the last few games so we can come back stronger."

On the team's mentality after tonight's result and the message to the younger players:

"I think it's a learning process. We play a lot of young guys, so it's normal that mistakes are going to happen, and even I've made mistakes. We just have to do a better job of limiting them and always being in the right positions so if someone does make a mistake, there's another guy there to cover. I think today I could've been a little more vocal with the group, especially in the 90th minute at 2-2, maybe telling everyone to hold back a bit. Like I said before, if we can't win the game, we have to make sure we don't lose it. So I think that's on me a little bit. But like you said, it's a learning experience. We'll move on from this, get back to the drawing board, and make sure we get it right for the next game."

On the atmosphere from the sellout crowd and the team's appreciation for the fans' support:

"Yes, of course. The fans have been behind us from the start, and we really appreciate that. We know we can count on them, and hopefully they continue supporting us because we're going to need them. These last couple games are frustrating because we probably could've taken points from both of them. But at the same time, we have to remember this is a team that finished outside the playoffs last year and had a difficult season the year before. We're still in a stage of growth and improvement. We know the objectives we set during preseason, and right now we're ahead of where many people expected us to be. So we'll move on from this game, learn from it, and keep improving. The good thing about football is you get another opportunity pretty quickly, so we'll look to get it right in the next game."

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2026

Quakes Erase Deficit in Each Half but Are Edged in Stoppage Time in Last Home Game Before MLS Takes World Cup Break - San Jose Earthquakes

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