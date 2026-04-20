LAFC Falls 4-1 to San Jose in First Home Loss of 2026

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC suffered its first home loss of 2026, falling 4-1 to the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium on Sunday evening. The loss, LAFC's first at home in all competitions since August 31, 2025, snaps an 11-game home unbeaten streak and drops the club's record to 5-2-1 on the season for 16 points.

Following a scoreless first half, the Earthquakes scored three times in a five-minute span just before the hour mark to take command of the match. In the 53rd minute, Ousseni Bouda snuck in at the back post and finished past Hugo Lloris at the near post to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. That goal was the first allowed by the LAFC goalkeeper in MLS play this season, snapping his shutout streak at 593 minutes, the fourth longest for a goalkeeper in league history.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0 as Timo Werner, who set up his team's opening goal, slotted a right-footed shot into the net from the center of the box. The Earthquakes then made it 3-0 in the 58th minute thanks to a Ryan Porteous own goal.

LAFC pulled a goal back in the 74th minute when a low Denis Bouanga cross from the right wing was deflected into his own net by San Jose's Reid Roberts, making the score 3-1.

However, Bouda scored his second of the match in the 80th minute, getting free on the right before finishing a pass from Niko Tsakiris to give San Jose a 4-1 win, its first win at BMO Stadium since the 2020 season.

LAFC will be back in action at home on Wednesday, April 22, when the club hosts the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM [Korean], and 980 AM La Mera Mera [Spanish].

NOTES

With the loss, LAFC is now 5-2-1 for 16 points this season and 9-2-3 in all competitions.

The loss snaps LAFC's seven-game home winning streak in MLS regular-season play, and an 11-game home winning streak in all competitions. Prior to this evening's loss, LAFC had not lost a game at home since August 31, 2025,

Prior to tonight's game, LAFC had not conceded four or more goals in an MLS home game since July 13, 2024, against the Columbus Crew.

This was just the third time in its history that LAFC has conceded four or more goals in a league match at home.

Prior to Ousseni Bouda's 53rd minute goal for San Jose, LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had not conceded a goal in 593 minutes this season. That was the fourth-longest shutout streak by a single goalkeeper in MLS history.

That goal also snapped LAFC's streak of having scored the last 19 goals in home league games going back to last season.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

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