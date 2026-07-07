Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium Now Open Seven Days a Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that the Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium in Miami will now be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET.

More than just a team shop, this is a must-visit fan destination, spanning over 11,000 square feet across two levels, making it the largest team store in all of Major League Soccer. The store carries FIFA World Cup adidas merchandise, Leo Messi-Argentina adidas home and away gear, special Funko Pop! of the world's best - such as Inter Miami CF's captain - and special drinkware, keychains and magnets celebrating the global competition.

The Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Nu Stadium is located at 1900 NW 37th Ave, Miami FL 33125. Fans can enter Miami Freedom Park via the 14th or 37th entrance, and follow signs for Nu Stadium's Yellow Parking (which is conveniently located right in front of the team store).

Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium Hours

Seven Days a week

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Please Note: The Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium will not be open to the general public on Event days. The only way to access the team store on an event day is by purchasing a ticket to the event and accessing the store when gates are open.

Here's what fans can also expect to find at the Inter Miami CF Official Store at Nu Stadium:

adidas World

A striking space anchored by a hand-painted mural from Miami-based artist Nico

A one-of-a-kind footwear wall with custom lighting

More than 40 footwear styles, including cleats - an MLS first

Funko Experience

The shop-in-shop will feature photo opportunities such as with a life-size Inter Miami CF Pop! Box and Pop! Lionel Messi statue, alongside the company's Popular Funko Pop! collectibles, Loungefly accessories and Pop! Yourself personalized collectible experience.

The Inter Miami team store marks the first-ever dedicated Funko Pop! collectibles, Pop! Yourself and Loungefly space combined together in the same location, and the first-ever time fans can Pop! Yourself in a sports venue. Pop! Yourself is a personalized collectible experience where fans can create themselves decked out in Inter Miami gear. The personalized Pop! is then shipped to your home in approximately seven days.

Each figure arrives in a custom Inter Miami CF Funko box with a name of the fan's choice.

New Era

A statement hat wall featuring over 140 styles

A custom mural design built around the Club's iconic "M"

Inter Miami CF Official Team Stores are also located at the Miami International Airport (located at Concourse D between Gate 27 and 28), and Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (Address: 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309; Parking: Blue Lot located by Gate 3).

Miami International Airport Store Hours

Seven Days a Week

7 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Stadium Store in Fort Lauderdale Hours

Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Please Note: The Team Store will not be open to the general public on Event days. The only way to access the team store on an event day is by purchasing a ticket to the event and accessing the store when gates are open.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026

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