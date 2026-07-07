St. Louis CITY SC Introduces CITY Unified, the Club's First Special Olympics Team

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC is proud to introduce CITY Unified, the club's first official Special Olympics team, created with Special Olympics Missouri.

CITY Unified brings together athletes with and without disabilities to compete on the same team, fostering inclusion, teamwork, friendship and a shared love of the game. As part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports program, players compete alongside one another while building meaningful relationships both on and off the pitch.

The launch of CITY Unified represents another step in the club's commitment to making soccer accessible to everyone.

"At CITY, we believe that soccer is for everyone," said Ken Earley, Director of Community Relations at CITY SC. "Our Unified team is another way we're able to bring St. Louisans of all different backgrounds and abilities together around the beautiful game."

Earlier this summer, players gathered at Energizer Park for a Signing Day celebration, where CITY SC's Sporting Director Corey Wray and Head Coach Yoann Damet welcomed 17 players to the inaugural CITY Unified roster:

Matthew Appelbaum

Vincent Humure

Lilian Gerbic

Cody Behnen

Landon Swanson

Morris John Cubahiro

Gerard Mauro

Lauren Munn

Lyla Bieser

Patrick Halveland

Evan Lennox

Drew Priefer

Jasmine Willis

Jordan Catching

Max Brown

Alyssa Rios

Tyler Purk

In addition, two members of the team, Lyla Bieser and Lilian Gerbic will represent CITY Unified in Charlotte at the 2026 Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS and ESPN during MLS All-Star Week.

CITY Unified will host its first match against Sporting Kansas City's Unified team, as part of CITY SC's Red Hot Rivalry match activities, on Thursday, July 16 at 12:00 p.m. (time subject to change). The two teams will compete at CITY SC's training pitch at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center, located near Energizer Park.

Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Thousands of athletes participate in 12 Olympic- type sports throughout the state. SOMO provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

SOMO is proud of our financial health, returning 83% of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Guidestar Gold Level and Charity Navigator 4-star rating. Special Olympics was also recently named Morning Consult's No. 5 most trusted nonprofit.

Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill.

Visit Special Olympics Missouri at www.somo.org. Engage with us on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026

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