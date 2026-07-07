Pompeii and LA Galaxy Present Capsule Collection Inspired by the Spirit of Los Angeles

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES -- Pompeii, a Madrid-based luxury lifestyle clothing brand, and the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy extend their existing partnership to present a capsule collection that explores football through the lens of Los Angeles. Bringing together one of Major League Soccer's most iconic clubs and the Spanish brand, the collaboration looks beyond the stadium to celebrate the culture, atmosphere and identity of a city where football continues to grow alongside one of the world's most recognizable landscapes. Earlier this year, Pompeii collaborated on the first-ever kit for the AEG-owned Coachella Valley Invitational.

Designed through Pompeii's refined approach to sportswear, the capsule collection combines football-inspired garments with elevated everyday pieces, creating a compact wardrobe that reflects both brands' shared appreciation for sport, style and contemporary culture. The capsule collection consists of seven items including a track jacket, knit polo, long sleeve tee, short sleeve tee, button up, shorts, and a hat. The limited item drop will be available at teamlastore.com beginning at 12 p.m. PT on July 9.

The campaign accompanying the collection captures Los Angeles through a series of cinematic observations filmed across the city. Rather than telling a conventional story, it assembles moments, textures and landscapes that together express what Los Angeles feels like. Wide skies. Pacific coastlines. Palm-lined streets. Architecture. Football. Movement. The city itself becomes the protagonist, presenting the game not as ninety minutes inside a stadium, but as something woven into everyday life.

The Pompeii x LA Galaxy capsule collection is now available on the Pompeii website, at teamlastore.com, and at selected Pompeii stores.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026

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