LA Galaxy Set Club Transfer Fee Record with Forward Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has agreed to transfer forward Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro Esporte Clube for a club-record transfer fee.

"Gabriel's impact on the Galaxy was felt from his first day in Los Angeles. In less than three years, he has been MLS Newcomer of the Year, an MLS All-Star, and an MLS Cup champion, but he will be remembered most by those closest to him for being a great teammate and friend," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "His track record and accolades are a reflection of both his talent and the work he has put in every day since joining the club. We are incredibly excited about his future and know he will continue to elevate the players around him. We wish Gabe and Issa much success as they return to Brazil."

Pec, 25, made 101 appearances across all competitions for the LA Galaxy recording 43 goals and 28 assists after joining the club from Vasco da Gama in January 2024. The Petrópolis, Brazil native played a key role in helping the Galaxy win MLS Cup 2024 and was named MLS Newcomer of the Year after recording 16 goals and 14 assists in 33 league matches. Across 45 appearances in all competitions in 2024, Pec totaled 22 goals and 18 assists. In 2025, the winger registered 16 goal contributions across all competitions and added 15 more during the 2026 campaign.

Before his move to Los Angeles, Pec developed in Brazil with Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro, where he was called up to the first team in 2019. During his time with the club, he made 178 appearances across all competitions, recording 26 goals and 14 assists while featuring in both the first and second divisions.

Transaction: LA Galaxy transfer forward Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro Esporte Clube for a club-record transfer fee.







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