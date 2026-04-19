Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory on the Road over Colorado Rapids

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (4W-1L-3D,15 points) secured a valuable three points on the road this afternoon with a 2-3 win against the Colorado Rapids. A brace by captain Leo Messi, and a goal from striker Germán Berterame led Inter Miami to victory at a packed Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado with 75,824 - the second highest attendance in MLS history.

Notably, the win sees Inter Miami extend its unbeaten run to seven this regular season. Additionally, Inter Miami possesses the best record on the road so far this regular season, picking up 13 points while recording three wins, a draw and a loss.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch in Denver with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Facundo Mura formed the back four; Yannick Bright and De Paul started deep in midfield; Mateo Silvetti, Messi and Telasco Segovia played further ahead; Berterame led the team in attack.

Match Action

Captain Messi struck from the penalty spot to place Inter Miami in the lead in the 18th minute. The goal raised his tally to six this regular season.

Inter Miami doubled its advantage at the brink of halftime in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with a towering header from Berterame from the center of the box finding the back of the net following a precise cross from Silvetti from the right flank to cap off a fantastic passing sequence. The goal was the second for the Mexican international this league campaign and his second in the past two games, while the assist was the third for Silvetti this regular season.

The home side equalized in the second half, with Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi scoring for Colorado in the 58th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Messi restored Inter Miami's lead in the 79th minute. The Argentine ace received a pass from De Paul down the right before making his way into the right end box and curling the ball into the top-left corner. The goal was Messi's seventh, and the assist De Paul's third, this regular season.

The 2-3 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a valuable three points on the road in Colorado.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

COL - 61%

MIA - 39%

Shots:

COL - 14

MIA - 5

Saves:

COL - 0

MIA - 2

Corners:

COL - 3

MIA - 2

Fouls:

COL - 11

MIA - 18







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.