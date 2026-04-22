Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action on the Road against Real Salt Lake

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (4W-1L-3D, 15 points) continues with MLS regular season on the road, with the team visiting Real Salt Lake (5W-1L-1D, 16 points) this Wednesday, April 22. Kick off at America First Field in Sandy, Utah is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Past Match

Inter Miami travels to Utah to take on RSL after securing a valuable three points on the road on Saturday afternoon with a 2-3 win over the Colorado Rapids. A brace by captain Leo Messi, and a goal from striker Germán Berterame led Inter Miami to victory at a packed Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado with 75,824 - the second highest attendance in MLS history.

Notably, the win saw Inter Miami extend its unbeaten run to seven this regular season. Additionally, the Herons possess the best record on the road so far this regular season, picking up 13 points while recording four wins, a draw and a loss.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors for Messi

Following his stellar performance with a key brace in Colorado, Messi secured MLS Player of the Matchday honors for the second time this season and was named to the Team of the Matchday for a fourth time this regular season.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

The team enters this weekend unbeaten in its past seven regular season games (4W, 3D). Overall, Inter Miami has recorded four wins, one loss and three draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 15 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, has now scored seven times in seven games, which is tied for second in MLS this season. Midfielder Telasco Segovia, meanwhile, leads the team in assists so far this league campaign with four.

Previously Against Real Salt Lake

Wednesday's match presents only the second meeting between the sides in Club history, and the first one on the road for Inter Miami against Real Salt Lake.

The only previous encounter resulted in a 2-0 victory at home for Inter Miami in our season opener for the 2024 MLS regular season.

Scouting Real Salt Lake

RSL hosts Inter Miami after defeating San Diego FC 4-2 at home over the weekend. In all, the Utah-based side have recorded five wins, a loss and a draw for a total 16 points, and are curently fifth in the Western Conference table.

Forward Sergi Solans has been the team's top contributor in attack so far this regular season, with five goals and an assist to his name.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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