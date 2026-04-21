Revolution Open Two-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup at Atlanta United FC

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ATLANTA - The New England Revolution are in search of a fourth straight victory as they open a two-match road trip with a visit to Atlanta United FC on Wednesday night. The 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Listen via the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution have collected consecutive victories in each of their last three meetings with Atlanta United FC, boasting a 7-1-2 record over the last 10 encounters dating back to 2021. New England kept a pair of clean sheets against Atlanta last season, capping off the season sweep with a 2-0 home triumph in September, when Dor Turgeman tallied a goal-and-assist performance in his MLS debut. Including his goal on Saturday in the comeback win over Columbus, Turgeman now has eight goal contributions in his first 10 games played with a rate of 0.92 goal involvements per 90 minutes played.

Winners of three straight games in MLS, with an additional triumph in penalty kicks in the U.S. Open Cup during that stretch, New England is still seeking its first away points of the campaign. In the team's last outing, the Revolution flipped the script on Columbus, coming back from a one-goal deficit to complete the perfect homestand. After Turgeman's equalizer, Carles Gil sealed the win from the penalty spot in his 200th MLS regular season appearance. The captain's 50th league goal made him the second Revolution player with 50 goals and 50 assists, while it was also his club-record 18th penalty kick goal.

New England's captain is among a league-high 10 goal scorers for New England this season, tied for the most in MLS entering Matchday 9. The Revolution are averaging 2.00 goals per game, tied for fifth best leaguewide, while the team's 14 goals are tied for their third most at this stage of a campaign. Luca Langoni has distributed a team-leading six assists this season, one off the MLS lead, and has found himself on the scoresheet in four of the last five game.

On the heels of consecutive shutouts, goalkeeper Matt Turner logged his 50th MLS victory last weekend with a three-save performance against Columbus. The United States international joined Matt Reis as the only two Revolution shot-stoppers with 50 wins in net, while his .572 winning percentage remains the club's top mark. New England's backline shook off an early injury to Brayan Ceballos, as Ethan Kohler slotted in alongside Mamadou Fofana in central defense. On the flanks, Will Sands has started all seven matches at left back this season, while U22 right back Ilay Feingold has started the last six games with one goal and one assist.

Atlanta dropped a 2-0 result at home last weekend to Eastern Conference leader Nashville SC, surrendering a pair of second-half goals for a third straight loss. Back under the leadership of manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who won the 2018 MLS Cup with The Five Stripes, Atlanta has recorded just one win through eight contests. Forward Alexey Miranchuk has scored four of the team's six tallies, while fellow Designated Players Emmanuel Latte Lath (1g, 2a) and Miguel Almiron (3a) have added three goal contributions each.

4-3-0, 12 pts.

5th in East. Conf.

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #8

New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

7:45 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

1-6-1, 4 pts.

14th in East. Conf.

WATCH

Apple TV, FS1

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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