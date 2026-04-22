SDFC Continues Road Swing at Houston Dynamo

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) continues its Western Conference road stretch with a midweek matchup against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, April 22 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and radio on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Following Wednesday's match, San Diego returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 25 at Snapdragon Stadium presented by Michelob ULTRA (6:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM). Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Looking to Respond

SDFC (3-3-2, 11 points) enters Wednesday's contest aiming to snap a five-match winless streak in MLS play following a 4-2 loss to Real Salt Lake on April 18. The result marked the Club's third consecutive defeat and extended its overall winless run across all competitions to six matches.

Despite recent results, San Diego continues to demonstrate its attacking capabilities, having scored 15 goals through its first eight MLS matches while maintaining a positive goal differential (15-14). The Club has also remained committed to its possession-based identity, completing 583 passes in its last outing.

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen continues to lead the attack with five goals this season, while winger Anders Dreyer has added four goals and remains a key creative force, totaling 55 goal contributions for the Club across all competitions.

Familiar Foe

Wednesday's match marks the first meeting between SDFC and the Houston Dynamo in 2026. The all-time series between the two clubs is currently split 1-1.

Houston claimed a 4-3 victory in the first-ever meeting on July 5, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium, while San Diego responded with a 4-2 comeback win in the return fixture on October 4, 2025, at Shell Energy Stadium.

Building Through Progress

San Diego continues to see contributions across the roster despite its recent stretch. Ingvartsen scored his team-leading fifth goal in the loss to Real Salt Lake, marking SDFC's 101st goal in Club history, while Dreyer added his fourth of the season - the Club's 102nd all-time goal.

Young players and new additions continue to play an increasing role. Eighteen-year-old forward Bryan Zamblé has featured in five matches this season, while newcomer Osvald Søe has appeared in seven consecutive matches across all competitions. The squad also welcomed the return of forward Amahl Pellegrino, who made his first appearance in two matches after recovering from injury, providing an added boost in attacking depth.

By the Numbers

SDFC has outscored opponents 23-21 across all competitions in 2026

The Club holds a 22-12-8 all-time MLS Regular Season record

SDFC is 19-10-6 all-time against Western Conference opponents

San Diego has scored 102 goals across all competitions in Club history

SDFC is 1-2-1 on the road in MLS play this season

Road Test Continues

Wednesday's match concludes a critical two-game road stretch for San Diego, with a quick turnaround before returning home to face Portland. Securing a result in Houston could prove pivotal as SDFC looks to regain momentum and climb the Western Conference standings. Against a familiar opponent and in a challenging road environment, San Diego will aim to translate its attacking quality into results and reestablish its early-season form.

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party at 3N1 Sports Bar & Grill in Chula Vista as the team takes on Houston Dynamo. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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