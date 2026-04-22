The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC - April 22, 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

The Lions have historically held the upper hand against Charlotte FC, remaining unbeaten in eight all-time meetings dating to 2023 and getting key contributions from Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić during last season's series against the Crown.

Forward Iván Angulo is set to make his 150th appearance for Orlando City across all competitions, continuing a run of availability and consistency that has seen him rank third in club history in assists while providing pace work rate and creativity down the flank.

Over the weekend, Martín Ojeda made his 100th start across all competitions for Orlando City SC. Since joining the Lions ahead of the 2023 season, Ojeda ranks sixth all-time in club history in appearances across all competitions with 138, ninth in starts with 100, third in goals with 35 and second in assists with 42. Quote of the Week:

"I think both teams know each other really well. They have done a good job over the last year. We respect them like we respect every opponent, and we will have our plan and our strategy. We will be at home with the energy and attitude we want to have. Hopefully we can give the fans some joy and happiness with a result, for our people and for us as well, because we are the first ones who need and want to win. Hopefully we can do it this game, but the attitude will be there."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 0, Houston Dynamo 1 (4/18/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Hector Herrera

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Charlotte's Last Match: Charlotte 2, NYCFC 1 (4/18/26, Citi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Idan Toklomati, Kerwin Vargas; Nicolás Fernández

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 5-2-5 (Home: 4-1-1, Away: 1-1-4)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, CLT 2 (7/5/25, Bank of America Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at D.C. United

Date & Time: Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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