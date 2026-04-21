Houston Dynamo FC Confirms Texas Bay Credit Union as the Club's Exclusive Credit Union Partner

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and Texas Bay Credit Union today announced a multi-year partnership extension, confirming TBCU as the exclusive credit union parter of the Club.

The agreement also cements TBCU as a Community Champion of Dynamo & Dash Charities Youth Development Pillar, including serving as the presenting partner of six free youth soccer clinics spread across the spring and fall. The fall session will begin in August 2026 and will include special Dynamo player appearances to directly connect with the local community and youth participants, while inspiring the next generation of Houston's soccer players.

TBCU will also continue to support Boots & Suits, Dynamo & Dash Charities' annual fundraising gala.

"We are proud to extend and elevate our partnership with Texas Bay Credit Union as they continue as a long-term member of the Dynamo family," said HDFC Chief Revenue Officer Nicolò Zini. "Our organizations share a deep commitment to the communities we serve, and this renewed partnership positions us to drive even greater impact while showcasing the unique energy, experiences and opportunities that define Houston."

TBCU will also support Dynamo Take Houston, an ongoing social media series that follows Dynamo players as they enjoy local experiences, events and businesses around the city. Recently, attacker Mateusz Bogusz and defender Lucas Halter enjoyed a trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Additionally, with this agreement, TBCU will have an increased presence at the stadium, including signage in the Texas Bay Credit Union Rally Tunnel and on the Community Champions Wall with Chevron.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Houston Dynamo FC and deepen our investment in the communities we serve, especially through youth development initiatives that help shape Houston's future," said Charlotte Yocom, Vice President of Marketing & Growth, Texas Bay Credit Union. "Together, we're creating meaningful ways to connect with fans and be part of the energy that makes this city so special.When Houston shows up, we show up."

Texas Bay Credit Union has proudly served the Houston community for 90 years, delivering trusted financial solutions to more than 60,000 members across the greater Houston area. Recognized as Houston's Best of the Best Credit Unionand consistently earning 5-star member reviews, Texas Bay is committed to helping individuals and families move forward with confidence and achieve their financial goals.

Built for Houston and deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Texas Bay extends its impact beyond its nine branches through financial empowerment and community partnerships that strengthen the region. From youth development initiatives to veteran support and annual giving efforts like Toys for Tots Houston, Texas Bay actively invests in and powers the people, businesses, and communities that move Houston forward.







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