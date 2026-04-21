Rapids Set for Western Conference Clash with LAFC at BMO Stadium

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-4-0, 12 points, 8th West) will hit the road to start their double matchweek with a match against LAFC (5-2-1, 16 points, 3rd West) on Wednesday, April 22. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Heading into Wednesday, the Rapids will look to build off last Saturday's historic match against reigning MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF. Colorado's 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High saw an attendance number of 75,824, marking the second-highest total attendance in MLS history. The July 2, 2023, match between LA Galaxy and LAFC with 82,110 fans is the only game in league history to beat the number set at Colorado and Miami. The 75,824 number on Saturday smashed Colorado's previous club attendance record of 60,500 set on July 4, 2001, also at Mile High.

In the match on Saturday, Colorado went toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in all of MLS. After falling 2-0 in the first half, the Rapids charged back, scoring two of their own. Right out of the halftime break, forward Rafael Navarro and Homegrown Darren Yapi both found the back of the net to send Rapids fans into a frenzy at Mile High. Despite managing to equalize, Lionel Messi found the game-winning goal late in the game to claim all three points.

With his goal on Saturday, Navarro continued to cement his name as one of the top producing players in all of MLS. His goal marked his sixth of the season, which is good for the third most in MLS so far this year. The Brazilian has now recorded ten goal contributions (6g, 4a), putting him into a tie for the most in the league this season. To further emphasize his top form as of late, all ten contributions have come within his last six appearances.

Colorado's attacking form has been especially dominant at home this season. Across their three home matches in league play, the Rapids have scored 12 goals while conceding just three, extending to a 13-3 margin across all competitions. The 12 goals mark a new club record for goals scored through the first three home matches of a season, surpassing the previous mark of eight set in 1996.

Moving to Wednesday, Colorado will be going up against an LAFC side that has seen success so far this season but will enter the match off their two worst results in MLS play so far in 2026. The club traveled has lost two consecutive matches after starting the season unbeaten through their first six league games. Prior to their losses against Portland and San Jose, LAFC had not conceded a goal to start the season. In those losses, the club has let in six total goals.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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