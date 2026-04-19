Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids welcomed 75,824 fans to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, setting the new record for second-highest attendance for an MLS match.

Rafael Navarro notched the first Rapids goal of the match, slotting home a far-post shot in the x minute. The goal is his 35th in his career and second against Inter Miami.

Homegrown striker Darren Yapi scored the equalizing goal for the Rapids in the 62nd minute, just moments after subbing on in the 60th minute.

Winger Georgi Minoungou recorded his first start with the Rapids on Saturday, playing all 90 minutes in the record-setting match.

Scoring Summary

COL - 2 (Rafael Navarro 58'; Darren Yapi 62')

MIA - 3 (Lionel Messi 18', 79'; Germán Berterame 45+5')

Lineups

Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson, Jackson Travis, Hamzat Ojediran (Darren Yapi 60'), Paxten Aaronson (Dante Sealy 83'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Rafael Navarro, Georgi Minoungou

Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Alexis Manyoma, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Up Next

The Rapids will travel to the West Coast to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night, April 22. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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