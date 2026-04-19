Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids welcomed 75,824 fans to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, setting the new record for second-highest attendance for an MLS match.
Rafael Navarro notched the first Rapids goal of the match, slotting home a far-post shot in the x minute. The goal is his 35th in his career and second against Inter Miami.
Homegrown striker Darren Yapi scored the equalizing goal for the Rapids in the 62nd minute, just moments after subbing on in the 60th minute.
Winger Georgi Minoungou recorded his first start with the Rapids on Saturday, playing all 90 minutes in the record-setting match.
Scoring Summary
COL - 2 (Rafael Navarro 58'; Darren Yapi 62')
MIA - 3 (Lionel Messi 18', 79'; Germán Berterame 45+5')
Lineups
Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson, Jackson Travis, Hamzat Ojediran (Darren Yapi 60'), Paxten Aaronson (Dante Sealy 83'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Rafael Navarro, Georgi Minoungou
Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Alexis Manyoma, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb, Kimani Stewart-Baynes
Up Next
The Rapids will travel to the West Coast to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night, April 22. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory on the Road over Colorado Rapids - Inter Miami CF
- Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami
- Rapids Host 30th Anniversary Match against Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High
- Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
- Colorado Rapids Announce Celebration Plans for 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High
- Back Where It All Began: Rapids History at Mile High and Empower Field