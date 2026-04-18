Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, April 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle holds a 6-1-0 record against St. Louis dating back to 2023 when the Midwestern side joined MLS, with its lone loss coming in a road match last year. The Rave Green defeated St. Louis earlier this year, a 1-0 victory at Energizer Park on March 7. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored the match's lone goal.
The contest marks the first MLS home match for Seattle since its season opener on February 22 against Colorado due to ongoing preparations at Lumen Field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seattle has played its last five league matches on the road (3-1-1).
Following Saturday's match, Seattle stays at home to host FC Dallas on Saturday, April 25 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Blake Price & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Carlos Ramierz
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Peter Fewing
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Images from this story
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Sounders FC huddle
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