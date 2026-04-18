Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, April 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle holds a 6-1-0 record against St. Louis dating back to 2023 when the Midwestern side joined MLS, with its lone loss coming in a road match last year. The Rave Green defeated St. Louis earlier this year, a 1-0 victory at Energizer Park on March 7. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored the match's lone goal.

The contest marks the first MLS home match for Seattle since its season opener on February 22 against Colorado due to ongoing preparations at Lumen Field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seattle has played its last five league matches on the road (3-1-1).

Following Saturday's match, Seattle stays at home to host FC Dallas on Saturday, April 25 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Blake Price & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Carlos Ramierz

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Peter Fewing

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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