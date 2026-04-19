Sounders FC Dismantles St. Louis CITY SC, 4-1

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Cristian Roldan scored a brace as Sounders FC (5-1-1, 16 points) defeated St. Louis CITY SC (1-4-3, 6 points) 4-1 on Saturday evening on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák and Osaze De Rosario also added goals in the club's first league match at Lumen Field since February 22, as the Rave Green extended its unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1) in MLS play. Brian Schmetzer's side remains home this week and hosts FC Dallas on Saturday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference following the result with 16 points (5-1-1).

Seattle holds a 7-1-0 record against St. Louis dating back to 2023 when the Midwestern side joined MLS, including a 4-0-0 mark at Lumen Field.

The Rave Green defeated St. Louis earlier this year, a 1-0 victory at Energizer Park on March 7. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored the match's lone goal.

Cristian Roldan's goals in the 22nd and 37th minutes were his second and third of the season, all coming in league play. It is Roldan's fifth career multi-goal game, and first since September 27, 2020.

Albert Rusnák assisted both of Roldan's goals, his second and third of the season, all in league play.

Rusnák also scored his fourth goal of the season in the 49th minute via a penalty after Paul Rothrock drew a foul in the area.

Osaze De Rosario scored his fourth goal of the season 86th minute. De Rosario scored five all-competition goals last season after signing with the club in May.

Jesús Ferreira and Peter Kingston were credited with assists on De Rosario's goal, their sixth and third in all competitions this season, respectively. Ferreira's five assists in league play are tied for third in MLS this season.

Tonight marked Seattle's first MLS home match since its season opener on February 22 against Colorado. Due to ongoing renovations at Lumen Field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Rave Green have played their last five matches on the road (3-1-1).

Brian Schmetzer rotated the lineup from Wednesday's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Tigres UANL, with Andrew Thomas, Antino Lopez, Hassani Dotson, Paul Arriola and Danny Musovski replacing Stefan Frei, Jackson Ragen, Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris.

Seattle stays at home, hosting FC Dallas next week on Saturday, April 25 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 - St. Louis CITY SC 1

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Chris Elliott, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 30,596

Weather: 65 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák) 22'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák) 37'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 49'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Jesús Ferreira, Peter Kingston) 86'

STL - Eduard Löwen 90+2'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan (Peter Kingston 60'), Antino Lopez, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Hassani Dotson (Jordan Morris 53'); Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák (Jesús Ferreira 53'), Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock HT); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 80')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Stu Hawkins

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

St. Louis CITY SC - Roman Bürki; Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland 63'), Timo Baumgartl, Lukas MacNaughton, Dante Polvara; Daniel Edelman, Chris Durkin, Conrad Wallem (Brendan McSorley 81'); Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen 89'), Simon Becher (Sergio Córdova 63'), Cedric Teuchert (Jeong Sang-bin 63')

Substitutes not used: Ben Lundt, Mbacke Fall, Fallou Fall, Miguel Perez

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 5

- SOUNDERS FC -







Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2026

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