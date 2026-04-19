D.C. United Draw, 0-0, Against the Philadelphia Union on the Road

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Subaru Park, with a standout performance from Black-and-Red goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who made four saves to secure his third clean sheet of the season. Defender Nikola Markovic impressed in his first MLS start, winning 15 duels and providing a strong presence in the midfield. Meanwhile, forward Tai Baribo returned to the starting XI after missing time through injury. Philadelphia applied early pressure and outshot D.C. United 7-3 in the first half, but Johnson came up with three crucial saves to keep the match scoreless at the break. The second half turned into a tightly contested defensive battle, with the Black-and-Red recording nine interceptions and winning 14 ground duels to disrupt the Union's attack. Despite both sides pushing for a breakthrough, neither could find the decisive moment, and the points were shared at full time as D.C. United now turns its focus to an Eastern Conference clash against rivals Red Bull New York on Wednesday, April 25 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Player Notes

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded four saves off 17 total shots and his third clean sheet of the season.

Defender Nikola Markovic made his first MLS start for D.C. United. Markovic recorded six headed clearances and had 19 defensive contributions in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder João Peglow recorded four passes into the final third and had six recoveries; he completed 75 minutes.

Forward Tai Baribo returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two matches with an injury. Baribo created one chance and recorded one shot in his return to Philadelphia.

#PHIvDC

The Black-and-Red has a 10-22-8 record against the Philadelphia Union all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 3-14-2 record against the Philadelphia Union on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-2-2 on the road this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Philadelphia Union Lineup: Andre Blake, Japhet Sery Larsen, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield, Jovan Lukic, Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 76'), Bruno Damiani, Milan Iloski, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 64'), Ezekiel Alladoh

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Philippe Ndinga, Malik Jakupovic

Head Coach: Bradley Carnell

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Nikola Markovic, João Peglow (Caden Clark 75'), Tai Baribo, Aaron Herrera, Jackson Hopkins (Gavin Turner 75')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jordan Farr, Jared Stroud, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Brandon Servania, Hosei Kijima

Head Coach: René Weiler

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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