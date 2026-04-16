D.C. United Lose 3(5)-3(6) against One Knoxville SC at Audi Field in a Penalty Kick Shootout

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United delivered a resilient and hard-fought performance, battling back multiple times in a dramatic 3-3 draw through extra time before narrowly falling 6-5 in a penalty shootout to One Knoxville SC. The Black-and-Red took the lead through midfielder Matti Peltola rocket in the 61st minute and showed strong character after conceding, with defender Nikola Markovic equalizing late in regulation before forward João Peglow headed home in extra time to regain the advantage. Even after Knoxville forced another equalizer, D.C. United remained composed and confident from the penalty spot, converting eight attempts in a high-pressure shootout. Despite the result, the team's determination, attacking contributions from multiple players, and ability to respond in key moments highlighted a strong collective effort throughout the match.

Player Notes

Midfielder Matti Peltola scored in the 61st minute assisted by Brandon Servania. Peltola recorded seven defensive contributions and created two chances in 120 minutes played.

Defender Nikola Markovic scored his first D.C. United goal in the 83rd minute. Markovic made his first carrer start for the Black-and-Red recording seven clearances in 120 minutes played.

Midfielder João Peglow scored in the 97th minute, assisted by Alex Bono. Peglow recorded one shot on target and 10 recoveries in 120 mintues played.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono started his first match for D.C. United this season, recording one assist and three saves on the night.

#DCvKNX

The Black-and-Red has a 0-1-0 record against the One Knoxville SC all-time in regular season matchups

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-3-1 at home this 2026 MLS season.

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Nikola Markovic, Conner Antley (Silvan Hefti 82'), Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 45'), Matti Peltola, Jackson Hopkins (Brandon Servania 45'), João Peglow, Gavin Turner (Gabriel Pirani 45'), Louis Munteanu (Jacob Murrell 76')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Oscar Avilez

Head Coach: René Weiler

One Knoxville SC Lineup: Jonathan Burke, Jaheim Brown (Will Perkins 98'), Jordan Skelton, Finn McRobb, Chris Tia (Dani Fernandez 77'), Abel Caputo (Denis Krioutchenkov 77'), John Murphy (Steven Cordova 63'), Real Gill (Eli Conway 62'), Mikkel Goling, Braudillio Rodrigues, Babacar Diene (Kyle Linhares 90')

Unused Substitutes: Johan Garibay

Head Coach: Ian Fuller







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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