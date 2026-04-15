Sounders FC Faces Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Action on Wednesday Night at Lumen Field

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Snyder Brunell vs. Tigres UANL

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Snyder Brunell vs. Tigres UANL(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play with the second leg of the Quarterfinals against Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Wednesday, April 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:30 p.m. PT / FS1, TUDN, ConcacafGO). Tigres won the first leg 2-0 on Wednesday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario.

Seattle advances to the Semifinals with a three-goal margin of victory. A 2-0 Seattle win sends the match to two 15-minute extra-time periods, with penalties if needed. If Tigres scores at least one goal, Seattle must win the aggregate scoreline outright due to the away goals tiebreaker.

This marks the first home match for Seattle since February 22 due to Lumen Field undergoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to this year, Seattle has faced Tigres three other times in all competitions dating back to 2009. The Rave Green hold a 2-1-0 record, highlighted by a 3-0 victory in Leagues Cup play on August 10, 2021.

The Rave Green have a 12-13-6 all-time record against Liga MX opponents, including a 3-1-2 record in 2025, highlighted by a 7-0 win over Cruz Azul in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025.

Seattle remains the only MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions Cup, doing so in 2022 with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Pumas UNAM in the Final, with Sounders FC winning the second leg 3-0 in front of 68,741 fans at Lumen Field.

Following Wednesday's match, the Rave Green return to MLS play with a home match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, April 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: John Strong & Stu Holden

National TV (Spanish): TUDN

Talent: Aldo Farias, Antonio Gómez Luna & Mauricio Ymay

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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