Atlanta United Defeats Chattanooga FC 3-1

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Atlanta United defeated Chattanooga FC 3-1 Wednesday night at Finley Stadium with goals from Cayman Togashi, Fafa Picault and Pedro Amador. Atlanta advances to face Charlotte FC on the road in the Round of 16 on April 28 or 29.

Chattanooga scored an early opening goal in the sixth minute. Tate Robertson played a long ball down the right wing for Yves Tcheuyap to chase and the right back sprinted in on goal and fired a shot into the upper right corner at the near post.

Atlanta created its first chance in the 16th minute when Matt Edwards sent in a cross from right side to the center of the box for Togashi, however the forward's header went straight at goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Togashi leveled the match for Atlanta in the 21st minute. Jay Fortune received a pass at the edge of the box on the left side and skipped past a tackle before curling a low cross to the back post where Togashi made a sliding finish into the net. It was Togashi's first goal of the season and second of his Atlanta United career.

The away side controlled the tempo and Ronald Hernández nearly put Atlanta ahead in first-half stoppage time, stepping forward from his center back position and unleashing a long-range dipping effort that struck the outside of the right post.

Atlanta created another good opportunity in the 53rd minute as Amador delivered a cross to Matt Edwards inside the six-yard box, yet the defender's free header went over the crossbar.

Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute with Picault finishing a good team sequence. The play started with Juan Berrocal playing a line-breaking pass through the center of the pitch to find Miguel Almirón running down the right side. Almirón cut inside in the box and laid the ball off for Togashi, whose shot attempt was blocked but fell nicely for Picault who placed a finish off the left post and in for the first goal of his Atlanta career.

Amador added a third goal in the 75th minute. Edwards sent a ball down the right sideline to Luke Brennan who played a cutback from the end line into the center of the box through a pair of Chattanooga defenders where Amador placed a left-footed finish into the net.

Atlanta United (1-5-1, 4 points) returns to action Saturday, April 18 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, Star 94, La Mejor).

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-4 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-2 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 4-1 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 15-11 Atlanta

xG: 2.72 - 0.44 Atlanta

Possession: 68% - 32% Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 91% - 78% Atlanta

Scoring

CHAT - Yves Tcheuyap (Robertson) 6'

ATL - Cayman Togashi (Fortune) 21'

ATL - Fafa Picault 64'

ATL - Pedro Amador (Brennan) 75'

Disciplinary

ATL - Matt Edwards Y 23'

ATL - Bench Y 75'

ATL - Luke Brennan Y 78'

CHAT - Tate Robertson Y 78'

Notes:

Jayden Hibbert, Pedro Amador, Matt Edwards, Jay Fortune, Cayman Togashi and Fafa Picault, each made their first start of the season.

Togashi scored his first goal of the season and second of his Atlanta Untied career.

Fortune recorded his first assist of the season.

Picault scored the first goal of his Atlanta career.

Amador scored his first goal of the season and second goal of his Atlanta career.

Attendance: 5,292

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Ronald Hernández

D: Matt Edwards

M: Will Reilly (Tristan Muyumba - 83')

M: Matías Galarza (Cooper Sanchez - HT)

M: Jay Fortune

F: Fafa Picault

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c) (Miguel Almirón - HT, Luke Brennan 72')

F: Cayman Togashi (Elías Báez - 83')

Substitutes not used:

Lucas Hoyos

Tomás Jacob

CHATTANOOGA FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Eldin Jakupovic

D: Antony Sorenson

D: Farid Sar-Sar Cairo

D: Mattias Hanchard

D: Yves Tcheuyap

M: Tate Robertson

M: Isaiah Jones

M: Alex McGrath (c) (Darwin Ortiz Lopez - 81')

F: Damien John (Anthony Garcia - 81')

F: Daniel Mangarov (Ashton Gordon - 63')

F: Alexander Krehl (Keegan Ancelin - 63')

Substitutes not used:

Griffin Huff

Nathan Koehler

Steeve Louis Jean

OFFICIALS

Igoy Bych (referee), Kevin Huet (assistant), Ben Rigel (assistant), Promise Adebayo-Ige (fourth)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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