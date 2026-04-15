New York City FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club Rescheduled for November 4

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced that their match against Los Angeles Football Club has been rescheduled due to LAFC's progression to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The match will now be played on Wednesday, November 4 at 7:30pm ET at Citi Field.

Pending MLB playoffs, the match could be moved forward to Saturday, October 17. Should that occur, the Club will share additional information with City Members and ticket holders.

Ticket Information

All tickets for the May 6 match will be valid for the rescheduled match on November 4.

City Members and ticket holders will receive a separate communication regarding their tickets and options available to them. If you have any questions, please contact your ticket representative or New York City FC Fan Services at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.







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