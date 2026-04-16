Korean Seaweed "Gim" Named Official Partner of Los Angeles Football Club
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a new partnership with the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives to promote the global Korean seaweed brand "GIM" throughout the 2026 season and beyond. The collaboration brings together one of Major League Soccer's premier clubs with a fast-growing global food brand, leveraging LAFC's passionate fan base and expansive marketing platforms.
Through the partnership, "GIM" will be integrated across LAFC's in-stadium, digital, and content channels, creating opportunities to connect with supporters while introducing North American audiences to Korean seaweed as a healthy, convenient, and flavorful snack.
"LAFC is proud to partner with the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives to introduce 'GIM' to our diverse and global fan base," said LAFC Co-President and Owner Larry Freedman. "Los Angeles is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to celebrating global culture while delivering unique experiences for our community."
As part of the agreement, "GIM" will receive prominent exposure including in-stadium LED boards at BMO Stadium, digital signage, broadcast integrations, and club media platforms. The partnership will also feature original content, including promotional videos with LAFC players, designed to build awareness and engagement across North America.
Fans attending matches at BMO Stadium will have opportunities to engage directly with the brand through experiential activations at select matches and fan festivals. These activations will include product tastings, interactive fan experiences, social media integrations, and in-stadium giveaways designed to create memorable touchpoints and introduce supporters to Korean seaweed.
Beginning this month, "GIM" products will also be available for purchase at select concession locations inside BMO Stadium, allowing fans to experience the product firsthand. The initiative creates a full fan journey - from awareness to trial to purchase - and supports the brand's continued expansion into the North American market.
This partnership underscores LAFC's commitment to working with innovative global brands while enhancing the matchday experience for supporters and celebrating the diverse cultures that define Los Angeles.
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