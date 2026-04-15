LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals; Defeats Cruz Azul 4-1 on Aggregate

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC advanced to the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the third time in club history, defeating defending champion Cruz Azul 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in Mexico on Tuesday night. Denis Bouanga converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time and Hugo Lloris made eight saves to help LAFC earn a draw and a spot in the Semifinals against the winner of the series between reigning Liga MX champions Toluca and the LA Galaxy.

Following last week's 3-0 win in the first leg at BMO Stadium, LAFC needed just a win, draw, or loss by two goals or less in order to advance. However, Cruz Azul would cut into that lead thanks to an 18th-minute penalty kick. LAFC defender Sergi Palencia was adjudged to have pulled Gabriel Fernández down in the box on a corner kick, and Fernández stepped up to convert his penalty, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

Cruz Azul would continue to pressure the LAFC goal, eventually finishing the game with 31 shots, including 10 on target. However, the home side was unable to put another past Lloris, who made a series of outstanding saves to keep his team ahead in the series.

In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Cruz Azul was reduced to 10 men when defender Gonzalo Piovi was sent off for a foul on Bouanga. Five minutes later, in the game's final minute, Bouanga converted a penalty kick to tie the score at 1-1 following a handball by Cruz Azul defender Willer Ditta. That goal was Bouanga's fifth in the Champions Cup this year and his 15th all-time for LAFC in Concacaf competition.

LAFC returns to MLS action this weekend on Sunday, April 19, when the club hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium. That game kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM [Korean], and 980 AM La Mera Mera [Spanish].







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.