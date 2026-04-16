Orlando City SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over FC Naples

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







NAPLES, Fla. - Orlando City SC booked its place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, earning a 1-0 victory over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. The win sets up a road matchup against the New England Revolution on either April 28 or 29, with final scheduling details to be announced later this week.

The Lions entered Wednesday's match with a heavily rotated lineup featuring nine changes from their previous outing, including the first-ever starts for defender Zakaria Taifi and forward Justin Ellis.

Orlando City opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Tahir Reid-Brown's defensive clearance dropped to Braian Ojeda near the center of the pitch. The Paraguayan international drove into space before finding Tyrese Spicer outside the 18-yard box, where the winger took a touch before unleashing a powerful long-range strike that proved to be the night's decisive moment.

The Lions will now return home following a four-game road stretch to resume MLS play against Western Conference side Houston Dynamo FC this Saturday, April 18. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the match airing live on Apple TV.

Goal Highlights:

18' Tyrese Spicer (Braian Ojeda) - ORL 1, NAP 0

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"It was a tough game... We knew they were going to fight, they were going to try to do their best. Congratulations to them because they did an amazing game, and as well, congratulations to our players because I think they did a huge effort... This cup is not easy and we competed. We got what we came looking for. Our young players were able to get minutes to help us and I'm happy for the victory."

Match Notes:

The match marked the first-ever meeting between Orlando City and FC Naples.

Forward Tyrese Spicer scored his first goal of 2026 for the Lions, marking his third all-time across all competitions.

Midfielder Braian Ojeda provided the assist on the Spicer opener, recording his first for Orlando City since joining the club this offseason.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made nine changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against the Columbus Crew, with Justin Ellis, Adrián Marín, Nolan Miller, Luís Otávio, Javier Otero, Tyrese Spicer, Tahir Reid-Brown, Zakaria Taifi and Yutaro Tsukada entering the starting XI.

Ellis and Taifi made their first starts for the First Team.

Defender Iago (concussion protocols), midfielders Wilder Cartagena (thigh) and Joran Gerbet (knee), and forward Duncan McGuire (lower leg) all missed the match through injury. Next Match: The Lions will return home to Inter&Co Stadium this Saturday, April 18, as they host Houston Dynamo FC. That match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

FC Naples 0 0 0

Orlando City SC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Tyrese Spicer (Braian Ojeda) 18'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - David Brekalo (Yellow Card) 40'

NAP - Christopher Garcia (Yellow Card) 71'

ORL - Justin Ellis (Yellow Card) 90+7'

ORL - Colin Guske (Yellow Card) 90+8'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Javier Otero; D Zakaria Taifi, David Brekalo (c) (Colin Guske 46'), Nolan Miller, Adrián Marín, Tahir Reid-Brown (Iván Angulo 59'); M Braian Ojeda (Eduard Atuesta 59'), Luís Otávio; F Tyrese Spicer (Tiago 76'), Justin Ellis, Yutaro Tsukada (Martín Ojeda 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maxime Crépeau; F Marco Pašalić

FC Naples - GK Edward Delgado (c); D Michael Glasser, Luca Mastrontonio, Joshua Yoder, Julian Cisneros; M Marc Torrellas, Aiden Mesias (Dominick Bachstein 56'), Kevin O'Connor; F Christopher Garcia, Raul Miglietti (Taylor Gray 56'), Andrés Ferrín (Ian Cerro 88')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Joshua Grant; D Hudson Gay, Tristen Rose; M Juan Osorio

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 15, 2026

Attendance: 4,782

Stats:

Possession:

NAP - 52.6%

ORL - 47.4%

Shots:

NAP - 20

ORL - 17

Shots on Goal:

NAP - 8

ORL - 4

Saves:

NAP - 3

ORL - 7

Fouls:

NAP - 10

ORL - 21

Offsides:

NAP - 2

ORL - 0

Corners:

NAP - 8

ORL - 8







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