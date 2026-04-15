Minnesota United Advances to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Minnesota United advanced to the next round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating Sacramento Republic FC in a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout following a scoreless draw in 120 minutes played at Heart Health Park. Goalkeeper Alec Smir delivered key saves throughout the match and the shootout, while the Loons converted in the shootout to punch their ticket forward in the tournament. Minnesota United returns to MLS regular-season action on Saturday, April 18, as the team hosts the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field.

31' - Minnesota United created its first dangerous chance on target through Mamadou Dieng after Wil Trapp broke into the penalty area and played a short pass to Dieng. Dieng took a first-touch attempt, but Sacramento Republic FC goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello was able to collect the attempt.

33' - Devin Padelford delivered a cross into the six-yard box, where DJ Taylor rose to meet it with a header, but the attempt went wide of the right post.

40' - Republic FC recorded their first shot on target after Forster Ajago played a long switch for Michel Benítez outside the 18-yard box. Benítez fired an effort on goal, but goalkeeper Alec Smir was there to collect the chance.

56' - Carlos Harvey, positioned inside the six-yard box, laid a short pass back to Kieran Chandler, who struck an effort that went wide of the right post following a corner.

66' - Pep Casas carried the ball into the attacking third and found Ryan Spaulding on the right flank, who then curled a cross into the penalty area for Ajago. Ajago got an attempt away, but Smir came off his line and the ball ended up deflecting off Ajago for a goal kick.

76' - The Loons continued to be a threat this time through Joaquín Pereyra curling the ball into the penalty area, where Dieng met it with a header, but the flick went just wide of the right post.

89' - Tomás Chancalay took a corner kick that was initially cleared but Owen Gene kept the ball inside the penalty area. Pereyra flicked the ball near the penalty spot, where Devin Padelford got a foot on it, but the attempt went wide of the left post.

102' - MNUFC got closer to the target as Mauricio González had a dangerous opportunity with his first touch after entering the match, as Trapp slipped him a short through ball inside the 18-yard box. González's attempt went over the crossbar.

105' - Chancalay had an attempt from outside the penalty area that goalkeeper Vitiello blocked, and Anthony Markanich followed up on the rebound, but Vitiello recovered to collect the second effort.

115' - Loons' goalkeeper Smir made a crucial save to keep the match elevated after Dominik Wanner was found with an open goal but Smir came off his line and made the block with his chest.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

MIN

Joaquín Pereyra - Goal

Tomás Chancalay - Goal

Owen Gene - Saved

Nectarios Triantis - Goal

Anthony Markanich - Saved

Wil Trapp - Goal

Carlos Harvey - Goal

Jefferson Diaz - Goal

Mauricio González - Goal

Devin Padelford - Goal

Alec Smir - Missed

Joaquín Pereyra - Goal

SAC

Dominik Wanner - Goal

Michel Benítez - Goal

Aaron Essel - Saved

Sergio Rivas - Goal

Brandon Cambridge - Missed

Forster Ajago - Goal

Arturo Rodriguez - Goal

Lee Desmond - Goal

Frederik Kleemann - Goal

Chibuike Ukaegbu - Goal

Daniel Vitiello - Saved

Dominik Wanner - Missed

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

SAC - Danny Crisostomo (caution) - 60'

SAC - Danny Vitiello (caution) - 90'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) - 105'

SAC - Aaron Essel (caution) - 111'

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) - 117'

SAC - Forster Ajago (caution) - 119'

Notable Stats

1 - Tonight's match marked midfielder James Rodríguez's first start as a member of Minnesota United.

1 - Mauricio González made his MNUFC debut after subbing on in extra time.

10-6-3 - Minnesota United has a 10-6-3 in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, following today's match. All three draws have ended in penalty shootout wins for the Loons.

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Alec Smir; D Kieran Chandler (Nectarios Triantis 120'+1'), Morris Duggan (Jefferson Diaz 80'), Carlos Harvey, Devin Padelford; M Wil Trapp ©, Owen Gene, DJ Taylor (Anthony Markanich 80'); F Mamadou Dieng (Mauricio González 100'), James Rodríguez (Joaquín Pereyra 67'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Tomás Chancalay 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Drake Callender

Sacramento Republic FC XI: GK Daniel Vitiello; D Michel Benítez, Lee Desmond ©, Frederik Kleemann, Aaron Essel; M Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner 63'), Danny Crisostomo (Sergio Rivas 92'), Blake Willey (Chibuike Ukaegbu 81'), Pep Casas (Arturo Rodriguez 79'), Ryan Spaulding (Brandon Cambridge 91'); F Forster Ajago

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Randolph; F Kyle Edwards

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. PORTLAND TIMBERS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

04.18.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 8

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On surviving tonight's match and advancing to the Round of 16...

"Yeah, look, it's a [Lamar Hunt U.S. Open] Cup game. They're [Sacramento Republic FC] a good team. We knew it was going to be difficult coming in and you want to get through to the next round, and that's job done. Maybe not in the fashion or in the 90 minutes that we would have hoped, but, we're on to the next round, and it gives us a chance at continuing to compete for a trophy."

On the rotated squad and player performances tonight...

"Yeah, I think when you put it in the context of those guys haven't really played a competitive match with each other either it is one thing to come in and having not played, and it's another to not have the chemistry that some of the other guys have and the continuity of playing week in, week out, and I thought the guys did well we certainly would want to create more chances and put a goal in regulation time, but I thought when you look at the body of work of some of those guys who haven't logged a lot of minutes for us, especially some of the younger players, I think there's a lot to take out of it."

On what he saw within the Sacramento Republic side...

"They were solid in the way that they did that. They sat deep, they were dangerous in a few counterattacking moments, they have some guys up front that have pace and power, and when they're direct and in transition, they're dangerous. But, I think we can be better with the ball. We can be better at breaking them down and creating chances, and being sort of patient and more threatening at the same time."

On improving in possible scoring opportunities...

"I think just in general, we talk about breaking the last line and runs in behind, and there were moments where you look at that Sacramento team and they were holding quite a high line and still being quite passive. I think those are moments where we could have tested them a little bit in behind, we could have done a little bit better. We talked before the game about getting around the outside of them, getting two-v-ones down the side, and getting the ball into the box, and I don't think we saw enough of that. But, [those are] things that we can work on, and a group of players that haven't logged, again, a lot of minutes."

On remembering last year's MLS Cup Playoffs Best-of-3 Series penalty shootouts following tonight's shootout...

"Man, I've been part of some ridiculous [penalty shootouts]. We had one when I was in Portland that did the same thing and a ball hit the post twice and rebounded out and it finished with the goalkeepers making a save and [was] the same thing. And this is, it just... I don't know, it's becoming ingrained that we're just having these ridiculous, ridiculous penalty shootouts. But, I'm really pleased that we just came out on the right side of it. I think the experience has served us well and knowing that, you have to kind of ride the ups and downs through each shooter."

On rotating the squad as we head towards the World Cup break...

"I think just in general with the schedule congestion, there's going be an opportunity for us to balance minutes out, across the squad, and that's why this game was really important in making sure that there was a body of work and being able to stretch some guys that haven't played a lot of minutes that we might be calling on in the next week or two."

On the most absurd moment in the penalty shootout ...

"I think the huge moment is Al [Alec Smir] making that save and you know what that must have felt for him, that sort of personal redemption to be able to go from missing to then keeping your team in. That is huge to have that compulsion in that moment. It is truly remarkable. To see Al from the time he was in MLS NEXT Pro and the saves he would make in shootout for us back then and getting into it much like when we had Dayne St. Clair last year, that he is a guy that makes saves. We knew that Al [Alec Smir] would have a couple saves and I just didn't know it would be to that length and in that fashion and I am pleased with him."

On midfielder James Rodríguez's performance...

"Really good. You see how he is able to create, how clean he is on the ball and how he brings everyone else into the game. For not having played and having little time away and recovering from that dehydration to come back into full training and to put in a shift. We were closely monitoring the load that he was having throughout the game. I thought he did really well."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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