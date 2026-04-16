St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 4-0 Win over FC Tulsa at Home

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC moved onto the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after a 4-0 win over FC Tulsa at Energizer Park on Wednesday night. Marcel Hartel opened the scoring for CITY SC in the 20th minute. Sangbin Jeong followed that up with his first goal across all competitions this season in the 36th minute. Roman Bürki earned his first career U.S. Open Cup assist and third overall career assist on the goal. In the second half, CITY SC notched two more goals from Mykhi Joyner in the 61st minute and Tomás Ostrák in the 78th minute, both scoring their first goals in 2026. Tonight's win extended St. Louis' unbeaten streak to four matches across all-competitions. CITY SC will move onto the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup facing Chicago Fire on the road. The date and time of the match will be announced at a later date.

St. Louis will return to MLS action this Saturday, April 18 facing Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Marcel Hartel scored his second career U.S. Open Cup goal and his third across all-competitions

Tomas Totland registered his first assist of the season and first in U.S. Open Cup play

Sangbin Jeong earned his first goal across-all competitions in 2026 and second in his U.S. Open Cup career

Roman Bürki recorded his first career U.S. Open Cup assist.

Mykhi Joyner scored his first career U.S. Open Cup goal. The goal was Joyner's first of the season across all-competitions

Tomás Ostrák scored his first goal across competitions in 2026 and his first in Open Cup play

Dante Polvara picked up his first assist of the season across all-competitions

CITY SC outshot Tulsa 22 to 12. Roman Bürki earned his first clean sheet of the season and first in U.S. Open Cup play.

With tonight's win, CITY SC advanced to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 where they will face Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium. The date and time of the match will be announced at a later date.

The club now holds a four-match unbeaten streak across all-competitions

April 15, 2026 - Toyota Stadium (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Marcel Hartel (Tomas Totland), 20th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.

STL: Sangbin Jeong (Roman Bürki), 36th minute - Sangbin Jeong scored a header from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Mykhi Joyner, 61st minute - Mykhi Joyner scored a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

STL: Tomás Ostrák (Dante Polvara), 78th minute - Tomás Ostrák scored with a right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Marcel Hartel (Tomas Totland), 20'

STL: Sangbin Jeong (Roman Bürki), 36'

STL: Mykhi Joyner, 61'

STL: Tomás Ostrák (Dante Polvara), 78'

Misconduct Summary

TUL: Bailey Sparks, (caution), 22'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (caution), 35'

TUL: Delentz Pierre (caution), 47'

TUL: Abdoulaye Cissoko (caution), 59'

TUL: Lucas Stauffer (ejection), 65'

TUL: Jamie Webber (caution), 72'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton (Mbacke Fall, 66'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Sangbin Jeong (Tomás Ostrák, 76'), M Chris Durkin (Daniel Edelman, 66'), M Miguel Perez, M Tomas Totland, M Marcel Hartel (Brendan McSorley, 66'), M Mykhi Joyner; F Sergio Córdova (Fallou Fall, 83')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Conrad Wallem,

TOTAL SHOTS: 22; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 7; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

TUL: GK Dane Jacobs; D Ian (Delentz Pierre, 46') D Abdoulaye Cissoko © (Alonzo Clarke, 81'), D Lamar Batista; M Harvey St Clair, M Jeorgio Kocevski, M Raheem Sommersall (Owen Damm, 46'), M Lucas Stauffer, M Jamie Webber, M Bailey Sparks (Stefan Lukic, 63'); F Rémi Cabral (Kalil ElMedkhar, 63')

Substitutes not used: GK Alexandros Tambakis, M Bruno Lapa

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 7

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 72 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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