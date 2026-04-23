St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Participate in 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, Texas
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC Academy's U-16, U-17, and U-19 teams are heading to Frisco, Texas, for the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex. The competition runs from April 23 through April 28 and will be held at Toyota Soccer Center.
Academy teams from across the United States will compete for a spot in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from May 23-31. Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2025 to March 2026. The winner of each group will qualify for a spot in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.
All three CITY SC Academy teams entering the competition having enjoyed strong runs of form this spring. The U-16s currently hold a 3-3-0 record, and most recently earned a dominant 7-1 win over Columbus Crew last weekend. Meanwhile, the U-17s have posted a 3-2-1 record, highlighted by an impressive dominant 8-4 victory against Colorado Rapids in early March. The U-19s have had an unbeaten spring season, boasting a 3-0-3 record that included a semifinal appearance in the 2026 Dallas Cup. The 16s, 17s, and 19s each have three games remaining this spring, with the final regular season matchday set for May 10.
The 2026 MLS NEXT Flex schedules for each team can be found below:
U16
April 23: Silicon Valley Soccer Academy vs. 2:45 p.m. CT
April 24: NEFC vs. 2:45 p.m. CT
April 26: Albion SC vs. 5:00 p.m. CT
U17
April 25: Los Angeles Surf vs. 2:45 p.m. CT
April 27: Inter Atlanta FC vs. 2:45 p.m. CT
April 28: New York Soccer Club vs. 12:30 p.m. CT
U19
April 23: Albion SC vs. 10:15 a.m. CT
April 24: Blau Weiss Gottschee vs. 8:00 a.m. CT
April 26: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. 10:15 a.m. CT
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