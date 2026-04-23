Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today unveiled the full slate of programming for Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, establishing Shell Energy Stadium as the home for soccer in Houston and the place to be during the biggest sporting event in the world.

Located in the heart of EaDo, the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration will deliver a packed calendar of marquee events and daily programming throughout the tournament, complementing the programming adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium.

The lineup is anchored by a series of high-profile matches and events, including Dynamo international friendlies against Honduran Club Olimpia Deportivo on July 11 and Colombian América de Cali on July 15.

The stadium will also host Copa de Creadores on July 17, a creator-driven soccer match led by social media personality Carlos Espina, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the Hispanic communities. One day later, Shell Energy Stadium will welcome iconic Mexican band Los Tucanes de Tijuana for a live concert on July 18, adding to the festival atmosphere surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Throughout the tournament, Shell Energy Stadium will be open nearly every day, featuring official Mexico National Team live viewings in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, alongside match viewing experiences throughout the global tournament.

"This is Houston at its best," said Nico Zini, Chief Revenue Officer for Houston Dynamo FC. "A city defined by its diversity and its love for the global game. During the World Cup, our stadium becomes a place where cultures, communities, and fans from around the world come together. We're creating an experience that is open, accessible, and truly representative of Houston, allowing everyone to connect with international soccer in a meaningful way."

Fans can expect a unique stadium experience during every visit, with matches on every screen, communal viewing environments, and an atmosphere that builds throughout the tournament.

The experience will be brought to life through interactive fan activations across the concourse, including skills challenges, jersey customization stations, gaming zones, and immersive photo opportunities.

As presenting partner, Kroger will play a central role in enhancing the fan experience, with on-site activations, giveaways, and interactive moments designed to surprise and delight fans throughout the tournament, alongside additional partner integrations that elevate the overall environment.

"For more than 70 years, Kroger has been proud to call Houston home, serving this community and surrounding areas since 1955. Our sponsorship of the Houston Dynamo Soccer celebration represents more than a partnership-it reflects our enduring commitment to being a good neighbor and staying deeply connected to the people and cultures that make Houston so vibrant. Being present in moments that bring people together is at the heart of who we are, and supporting the Houston Dynamo is a natural extension of Kroger's mission to serve, uplift, and grow alongside the communities we call home."

Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration is designed not only to capture the energy of the tournament, but to create lasting connections with fans across the city. Through a mix of free and premium experiences, the club will welcome supporters from every background and level of familiarity with the game.

Fans can access tickets to the free and ticketed programming of Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration and receive the latest programming updates by texting SOCCER to 275748.*

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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