Lucas Herrington Joins Team of the Matchday Following Shutout Performance against LAFC

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Defender Lucas Herrington was nominated to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday on Thursday for his contributions on the Rapids' solid backline in their midweek matchup against LAFC. Colorado and LAFC played to a 0-0 draw at BMO Stadium, earning the Rapids' their first point at the Black & Gold's home.

Herrington posted a 100% pass completion rate over his 90 minutes played, finishing all 127 passes attempted--the most attempted by any player on the pitch.

After facing Lionel Messi in the Rapid's match with Inter Miami the weekend prior, the 18-year-old Australian international went toe-to-toe with another international and league giant, Son Hueng-min, on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Herrington kept Son and LAFC's aggressive attack under wraps for 90 minutes to hand the home side their first shutout in their own stadium since July 2025.

Aside from his impressive passing rate and cohesive defending alongside Rob Holding, Jackson Travis and Kosi Thompson, the defender stood strong in the Rapids' box in the 56th minute, clearing out a shot deflected off the post to eliminate chances for an LAFC follow-up, and kept the visitors out of danger 20 minutes later with a sliding clearance that was destined to find Son in front of the net.

This is Herrington's second Team of the Matchday shout since arriving to the league in the offseason. He first was nominated following his home debut, where he finished off a set-piece header in the 53rd minute to hand the Rapids a victory over Portland Timbers.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 9

F: Tai Baribo (DC), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ)

M: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY)

D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Paul Marie (SJ)

GK: Matt Turner (NE)

Coach: Guillermo Hoyos (MIA)

Bench: Luka Gavran (TOR), Lucas Herrington (COL), Taha Habroune (CLB), José Cifuentes (TOR), Luis Otávio (ORL), Aliyu Ibrahim (HOU), Agustín Ojeda (NYC), Kévin Denkey (TOR), Timo Werner (SJ)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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