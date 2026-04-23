Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Rapids earned their first point at BMO Stadium in Wednesday night's scoreless draw.
Both forward Darren Yapi and defender Kosi Thompson made their 100th appearances in MLS.
The Rapids held 71.3% possession in the match with a 93% passing accuracy against the home side.
Scoring Summary
LAFC - 0
COL - 0
Lineups
Starting XI: Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson, Jackson Travis (Miguel Navarro 56'), Hamzat Ojediran (Alexis Manyoma 82'), Dante Sealy (Georgi Minoungou 61'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Paxten Aaronson 61')
Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Alex Harris, Reggie Cannon, Noah Cobb
Up Next
The Rapids remain on the road to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a tight turnaround, kicking off at BC Place on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT. Stream the match on Apple TV with coverage available on ColoradoRapids.com., @ColoradoRapids across social media and the official Colorado Rapids app.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Earn a Point on the Road in 0-0 Draw with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
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