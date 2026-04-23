Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Rapids earned their first point at BMO Stadium in Wednesday night's scoreless draw.

Both forward Darren Yapi and defender Kosi Thompson made their 100th appearances in MLS.

The Rapids held 71.3% possession in the match with a 93% passing accuracy against the home side.

Scoring Summary

LAFC - 0

COL - 0

Lineups

Starting XI: Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson, Jackson Travis (Miguel Navarro 56'), Hamzat Ojediran (Alexis Manyoma 82'), Dante Sealy (Georgi Minoungou 61'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Paxten Aaronson 61')

Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Alex Harris, Reggie Cannon, Noah Cobb

Up Next

The Rapids remain on the road to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a tight turnaround, kicking off at BC Place on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT. Stream the match on Apple TV with coverage available on ColoradoRapids.com., @ColoradoRapids across social media and the official Colorado Rapids app.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.