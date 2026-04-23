Keys to the Match: Heading North
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on CF Montréal on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Heading North
New York City FC are back on the road this weekend as they take on CF Montréal.
This is the team's first trip to Canada in 2026, and it comes at an interesting moment for their opponents. Montréal let go of head coach Marco Donadel earlier this month after a tricky start to the season. Philippe Eullaffroy has stepped in as caretaker coach and oversaw his first game in charge last weekend against the Red Bulls.
A comprehensive 4-1 win put Eullaffroy off to a great start as he prepares to welcome New York City to Stade Saputo. Eullaffroy made one notable change to the formation compared to his predecessor, operating in a traditional 4-3-3 with a holding midfielder, compared to Donadel's preference for one central midfielder ahead of two deeper-lying players.
Whether he continues with that system this weekend remains to be seen, but it should pose an interesting tactical test for Pascal Jansen and his players.
Process
"We'll get it right, don't worry, we'll get it right."
Pascal Jansen's reassuring message on Wednesday night was a good reminder of the process and journey this group is embarking on. While tying 4-4 against FC Cincinnati was frustrating, it does not change the fact that the game held a lot of positive moments for New York City FC.
The team scored four goals and could have had more on the night. That attacking potency is a major plus as the team look to challenge at the top of the league and points to many underlying qualities-such as technique, teamwork, pace, and assertiveness on the ball.
One of the joys of soccer is that every day represents a chance to get better. Wednesday was a step on New York City FC's journey, and the next step takes place on Saturday against Montréal.
Form Guide
In total, there have been 26 meetings between New York City FC and CF Montréal in MLS-25 during the regular season and one in the playoffs.
New York City FC won the first meeting between the two sides back in 2015 thanks to goals from David Villa, Mix Diskerud, and Kwadwo Poku. More recently, Montréal have had the better of things, winning the last three meetings between the teams.
Overall, however, New York City FC boast the better record, winning 13, drawing five, and losing five of the 26 meetings. They will be keen to add to those 13 wins on Saturday afternoon when the two teams meet.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
- Head Coach Hoyos, De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Lucas Herrington Joins Team of the Matchday Following Shutout Performance against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Heading North - New York City FC
- Forward Aliyu Ibrahim Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring his First Goal of the Season Versus San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Preston Judd, Timo Werner, Defender Paul Marie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Major League Soccer Issues Suspension to Inter Miami CF Midfielder Yannick Bright - MLS
- San Diego FC Announces Dexcom as Official Glucose Biosensing Partner - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Participate in 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, Texas - St. Louis City SC
- adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Earn a Point on the Road in 0-0 Draw with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
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Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Keys to the Match: Heading North
- Late Letdown Results in New York City FC Draw with FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II
- Availability Report: Four Absent vs. Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Card Collection