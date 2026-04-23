Keys to the Match: Heading North

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on CF Montréal on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Heading North

New York City FC are back on the road this weekend as they take on CF Montréal.

This is the team's first trip to Canada in 2026, and it comes at an interesting moment for their opponents. Montréal let go of head coach Marco Donadel earlier this month after a tricky start to the season. Philippe Eullaffroy has stepped in as caretaker coach and oversaw his first game in charge last weekend against the Red Bulls.

A comprehensive 4-1 win put Eullaffroy off to a great start as he prepares to welcome New York City to Stade Saputo. Eullaffroy made one notable change to the formation compared to his predecessor, operating in a traditional 4-3-3 with a holding midfielder, compared to Donadel's preference for one central midfielder ahead of two deeper-lying players.

Whether he continues with that system this weekend remains to be seen, but it should pose an interesting tactical test for Pascal Jansen and his players.

Process

"We'll get it right, don't worry, we'll get it right."

Pascal Jansen's reassuring message on Wednesday night was a good reminder of the process and journey this group is embarking on. While tying 4-4 against FC Cincinnati was frustrating, it does not change the fact that the game held a lot of positive moments for New York City FC.

The team scored four goals and could have had more on the night. That attacking potency is a major plus as the team look to challenge at the top of the league and points to many underlying qualities-such as technique, teamwork, pace, and assertiveness on the ball.

One of the joys of soccer is that every day represents a chance to get better. Wednesday was a step on New York City FC's journey, and the next step takes place on Saturday against Montréal.

Form Guide

In total, there have been 26 meetings between New York City FC and CF Montréal in MLS-25 during the regular season and one in the playoffs.

New York City FC won the first meeting between the two sides back in 2015 thanks to goals from David Villa, Mix Diskerud, and Kwadwo Poku. More recently, Montréal have had the better of things, winning the last three meetings between the teams.

Overall, however, New York City FC boast the better record, winning 13, drawing five, and losing five of the 26 meetings. They will be keen to add to those 13 wins on Saturday afternoon when the two teams meet.







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