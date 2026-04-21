Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium for Midweek Matchup Versus San Diego FC

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium for midweek Western Conference action, hosting San Diego FC on Wednesday, April 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Club will also host Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates, where fans can look forward to a flyover during the national anthem and a special halftime performance from Navy Band Southeast.

Wednesday's match will mark the third-ever meeting between the two sides after they split last season's regular season series during San Diego's inaugural MLS season. One of Houston's most notable matches of last season came in their first encounter against San Diego on July 5, where the Dynamo earned a thrilling 4-3 road victory behind a brace and stoppage-time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce. Forward Lawrence Ennali, who made his first start in orange that night, pulled Houston level in the 36th minute after an early San Diego goal, while former Dynamo defender Franco Escobar also found the back of the net. Both head coach Ben Olsen and Ponce earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for their performances that night.

Houston is coming off a 1-0 shutout road victory versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday behind midfielder Héctor Herrera's first goal of the season in the 75th minute. The result also marked Houston's first clean sheet this season and first-ever victory at Orlando in MLS play. Notably, the match saw Dynamo captain Artur make his return to the pitch as a second half substitute, completing his comeback from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason.

Attacker Guilherme is tied for second in MLS with nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists). The Brazilian is also tied for fourth in the league for most goals and most assists. Additionally, Ennali sits second in MLS in one-on-ones with eleven, winning eight for a 72.7 percent success rate, while recording the fourth-fastest top speed this season at 35.96 kilometers per hour.

San Diego currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with 11 points and a 3-3-2 (WLD) record. They are coming off a three-match losing streak, most recently falling 4-2 at Real Salt Lake, with Marcus Ingvartsen and Andres Dreyer scoring a goal each for San Diego.

In terms of roster connections, San Diego have former Dynamo Academy product and Homegrown Player Kieran Sargeant, after Houston exchanged the right of first refusal for the defender to San Diego for a 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick. Fullback Franco Negri signed with the Dynamo in January after playing the 2025 season with San Diego, where he recorded 20 appearances, one goal and one assist to help the team finish atop the Western Conference in their inaugural season and make a run to the Western Conference Final.

Last week, the Dynamo announced the signing of Dynamo Academy product Mattheo Dimareli to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027. The 16-year-old forward will then join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown Player starting in July 2027. Notably, the Cy-Fair (Houston) native is the 21st Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown contract with the first team and the 10th signed by President of Soccer Pat Onstad since he took charge of soccer operations in February 2022. Additionally, Dimareli is the 12th Dynamo Academy product to sign a professional contract with Houston Dynamo 2.

Houston next travels to the state capital to face Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on Saturday, April 25, at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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