Shell Energy Stadium to Host 2026 CONCACAF W Championship Final
Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium will once again take its place at the center of the global game, hosting the Final and Third-Place Match of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship, Concacaf announced today.
The Final, set for Saturday, Dec. 5, will bring the region's top women's national teams to downtown Houston, where a champion will be crowned in the match that will decide the best team in Concacaf.
As the culmination of the tournament, Houston will host its most consequential moments, with qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympics on the line in matches that will draw global attention.
"Bringing a championship of this caliber to Houston reflects both the strength of our market and our commitment to advancing the women's game at every level," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "Shell Energy Stadium has become a home for world-class soccer, and we're proud to showcase our city, our fans, and the continued rise of women's football on a global stage."
The eight-team tournament will feature the region's elite, including the United States and Canada, alongside top qualifiers from across Concacaf. Matches will begin in Mansfield, Texas, before the tournament's four semifinalists advance to Houston for the Third-Place Match and Final.
For Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, the event represents a defining moment in the continued growth of the women's game in Houston. The Houston Dash play a critical role in building the sport's future in Houston, making Shell Energy Stadium a natural home for matches of this magnitude.
Shell Energy Stadium has a proven track record of hosting premier international competitions, including multiple Concacaf tournaments, and will once again provide an electric atmosphere in the heart of downtown Houston for the match that will determine the region's champion.
Additional details, including kickoff times and ticket information, will be announced at a later date.
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