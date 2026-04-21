RSL V MIA Know Before You Go

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Ahead of Wednesday's Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami CF match - presented by SME - at America First Field in Sandy, the 21,000+ expected to attend are encouraged to ARRIVE EARLY - BE SEATED BY 6:45p MT - to properly experience what is expected to be an amazing atmosphere by observing the following guidelines:

GAMEDAY TIMING: 3:30-4:30p - Parking Lots Open

4:30p - AFF Box Office Open

5:30p - East-Side Beddy's Plaza Open

6:00p - Stadium Gates Open

6:45p - Pre-Game Warmups Begin

7:00p - Supporters March to the Match

7:30p - Flyover / Anthem / Kickoff

PARKING ACCESS: 9000 South Lot Opens at 3:30p

All other Fan Lots Open at 4:30p

Parking available EAST of State Street at Jordan Commons

TRAFFIC & SAFETY:

Per Sandy Police Department, traffic along Southbound State Street between 9000 South and 9400 South will be restricted beginning at 3:30p, with other restrictions along Rimando Way surrounding the venue. Please plan accordingly and attempt to arrive to the Stadium early enough to be in your seats for the 6:45p team warmups!

DRONE SHOWS:

Due to Pre-Game / Halftime / Post-Game Drone Show festivities, fans parking in the North Lot should be advised that there is some potential risk associated. Also, all foot traffic must occur on the south sidewalk of Rimando Way. Similar to past Fireworks Show events at the Stadium, road access and pedestrian access to the North Lot is restricted during certain periods, so fans are asked to be patient. To be clear, people and vehicles are NOT PERMITTED to move while drones are in the air!

The Post-Game Drone Show should conclude roughly 15 minutes after the final whistle.

IN-STADIUM ACCESS:

EAST SIDE SEATING: Please use East Side / State Street and North End / Team Store entrances to the Stadium in order to quickly access your seating locations.

WEST SIDE SEATING: Please use the West Side and Northwest "Spanish Stairs" entrances to easily and quickly access your seating locations.

NORTH SIDE: Fans are reminded that the SME Skyboxes on the North Concourse INCLUDE a walkway underneath that helps facilitate pedestrian movement and reduces congestion north of these temporary stands.

GIVEAWAYS:

Wednesday's presenting match sponsor, SME, will provide the first 2,000 fans through the gates an RSL-emblazoned Captain's Armband!

PRE-GAME ENTERTAINMENT:

Present at Beddy's Plaza - located on the East Side of America First Field - are numerous partner activations, including Beddy's, Athletic Brewing, Intermountain Health, Select Health, Toyota, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, Diamond Perfection Home & Property Inspection, America First Credit Union and of course, the night's presenting partner, SME

Real Salt Lake (5-1-1, 16 points, t-3rd West / t-4th Shield MLS) continues its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign with the highly-anticipated kickoff against defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF (4-1-3, 15 points, 2nd East / 7th Shield MLS) at America First Field in Sandy (7:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV.

With a win Wednesday against global icon Lionel Messi and Miami, RSL would own five consecutive home wins to start the season for the first time in 22 years, while extending its active unbeaten streak to seven matches. The midweek Miami visit continues RSL's first three-game week of 2026, as the Club next travels to Carson, Calif., to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, April 26 (5:00p MT kickoff) in Apple TV's featured Sunday Night Soccer contest.

This year's RSL start marks its best-ever in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 16 points through its first seven matches (matching 2011), buoyed by a perfect 4-0-0 mark at home, including Saturday's 4-2 dismantling of visiting San Diego FC. The win extended RSL's home win streak to six games dating back to last fall, while the standing-room-only crowd at America First Field extended the Club's sellout streak to nine games and counting.

The four-goal first half against San Diego - which featured two goals in the first six minutes, including U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna striking early for a second straight match - was RSL's first since June 1, 2024. Rookie striker Sergi Solans scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season to seize the Club's Golden Boot lead - the first-ever striker in RSL history to notch more than three goals in his first five starts - while Designated Player FW Morgan Guilavogui scored his debut MLS goal to give RSL the 4-1 halftime advantage. For their exquisite performances, both Luna and Solans were named Monday to the MLSsoccer.com "Team of the Matchday" Best XI for Week 8 of the 2026 campaign.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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