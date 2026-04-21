Keys to the Match: Card Collection

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Card Collection

FC Cincinnati's last four games have shown some interesting discipline trends.

Three red cards for three Cincy players have forced Pat Noonan's side to play a man down. The team recorded one win, one loss, and one draw during that period. That puts Cincinnati top of the league when it comes to red cards received so far in 2026. They are also joint fourth-highest when it comes to yellow cards received.

The team at the bottom of that table for yellow cards? New York City FC.

Pascal Jansen has found himself on the other side of an interesting discipline trend at the start of the season, with three of their opening four opponents picking up red cards. Quite whether those statistics indicate the referee will have a full notebook by the end of Wednesday night is unclear, but it may be a game as defined by temperament as tactics.

Sharing the Goals

Cincinnati have scored 13 goals this season via 10 different goal-scoring players.

At the top of the chart for Cincy are Kevin Denkey and Tom Barlow on two goals each. After that, the remaining eight players have all scored one goal each.

By contrast, Nicolás Fernández Mercau has led the way in scoring for New York City FC this season. Agustín Ojeda, Hannes Wolf, and Keaton Parks all sit just behind him on two goals, while Talles Magno, Tayvon Gray, and Maxi Moralez all sit on one.

Given that Cincy's last four games have seen a total of 21 goals scored, it could be a high-scoring night, and a chance for a new goal-scoring hero to thrust themselves into the limelight.

Número Diez

3-1 down against Chicago Fire, Cincinnati needed a spark.

The man who provided it that night was Evander. The Brazilian playmaker, signed from the Portland Timbers, enjoyed a stellar first season in Ohio, registering 18 goals and 13 assists during the regular season. Although his second season has started at a slower pace, he was back on form against the Fire.

First, he scored the penalty to make it 3-2, before producing the cross that led to an own goal from Chicago's Dje D'Avilla. Noonan uses Evander in a role behind two forwards, allowing him to float into pockets of space or drift wide to link up with the team's wingbacks.

Maxi Moralez operates with a similar level of creative responsibility, which is why, unsurprisingly, he tops the club's assist leaderboard this season. The two teams' attacking output on Wednesday may be defined by their ability to generate service to their No. 10 and restrict service to the opposing one.

For that reason, Evander will need to be marshalled if New York City FC are to emerge winners on Wednesday night.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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