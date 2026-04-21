Lotbinière and Cowansville to Receive a Multisport Mini-Field from the Montreal Impact Foundation

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact Foundation has announced that the municipality of Lotbinière (Chaudière-Appalaches) and the city of Cowansville (Estrie) have been selected as recipients of upcoming respective multisport mini-field structures. The announcement, in support of the Foundation's ongoing infrastructure development project, was made during the Foundation's 10th annual "C'est mieux en bleu" fundraising event which was held earlier this evening at Maison principale in Montreal.

The Montreal Impact Foundation also announced that it raised $230,000 during the event.

"It is a source of great pride to see the creation of new multisport mini-fields in Lotbinière and Cowansville," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Montreal Impact Foundation. "These vibrant spaces will allow children and their families to connect, be active and enjoy special moments together. We are thrilled about this collaboration and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition. Thank you to all our partners and donors: every contribution counts and helps bring the community together around our shared goal.

"This multisport mini-field is a promising project for our community, reflecting our vitality and our commitment to young people and families," said Thierry Bélanger, mayor of Lotbinière. "Set in an exceptional location, in the heart of the village and just a stone's throw from the St. Lawrence River, it will become an inclusive and modern gathering place, the benefits of which will extend to the entire region."

"The development of this new mini-field will bring genuine and lasting benefits," said Sylvie Beauregard, mayor of Cowansville. "It is a wonderful legacy as part of the municipality's 150th anniversary. This project reaffirms the municipality's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles by providing access to high-quality facilities. "It is a direct response to the guidelines of our healthy lifestyles policy and our Child-Friendly Municipality (Municipailté amie des enfants - MAE) certification. This new space is a unifying, accessible, and attractive project for the community."

The Montreal Impact Foundation had previously built five synthetic-surface multisport mini-fields in several Quebec regions: At Parc Champdoré in the Saint-Michel district in 2018, at Parc Joe-Beef in the Pointe-Saint-Charles district in 2019, at Parc Paul-André-Potvin in Shawinigan in 2021, at Parc du Moulin in Laval in 2022 and at Ski La Tuque in La Tuque in 2024.

It continued its mission in 2024 with the announcement of the project's second phase, which includes the construction of 10 mini-fields. Since then, the municipalities of Les Coteaux (Montérégie) and Val-des-Bois (Outaouais) in 2024, as well as Longueuil and Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts (Laurentides) in 2025, have received structures as part of the Foundation's multisport mini-field field projects.







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