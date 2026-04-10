CF Montréal Holds Home Opener this Saturday against the Philadelphia Union

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Following six straight road games to start the season, CF Montréal will host the Philadelphia Union for its home opener this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, RDS2, TSN, TSN 690).

Head coach Marco Donadel's squad returns to Montreal looking for its second win of the season. Since joining Major League Soccer in 2012, the Montrealers have a total record of 8-3-3 in home openers.

The Philadelphia Union head north of the border, having yet to secure a point in MLS this season. The Union's last victory, in all competitions was a 7-0 victory over Jamaica's Defense Force FC in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Head coach Bradley Carnell's side fell 2-1 at home to Chicago Fire FC last Saturday.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will look to capture its 100th MLS regular season win at Stade Saputo. Since 2012, the Club holds a 99-65-37 record in the heart of Hochelaga and scored 328 goals in the process.

Montreal bolstered its squad over the past week after Frankie Amaya's loan from Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca was officialized on April 2. The American midfielder joined Montreal in a transfer deadline day loan deal until the end of the 2026 season.







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