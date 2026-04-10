Revolution Host D.C. United this Saturday on Olivia Knighton Foundation Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (2-3-0; 6 pts.) will resume a three-game homestand on Saturday, April 11, welcoming fellow MLS original D.C. United (2-3-1; 7 pts.) to Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Tune into Rumba 97.7 for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

Saturday also marks the Revolution's second annual Olivia Knighton Foundation Match, celebrating the life of longtime goalkeeper and current Revolution II Assistant/Goalkeeper Coach Brad Knighton's late daughter. Founded in 2023, the foundation has provided numerous scholarships to students and grants to teachers at Attleboro High School, donated to local art museums, held annual holiday toy drives, and much more, all with the goal of spreading Olivia's enduring light to children in the Knightons' local community. Read more about the foundation here.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Revolution Fan Zone, fans can participate in rock painting for Olivia's Garden, receive airbrush tattoos, and take photos with butterfly wings. Inside the stadium, The Midnight Riders will unveil a tifo in Olivia's honor, and her brothers, Brooks and Owen, will serve as honorary captains. Revolution players will also arrive wearing Olivia Knighton Foundation apparel and don special patches on their jerseys during the match. Following the match, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Olivia Knighton Foundation.

New England enters the weekend with a five-match home unbeaten streak (3-0-2) dating back to the 2025 campaign, including back-to-back wins at Gillette Stadium to open the 2026 home slate. Last Saturday, the Revolution defeated CF Montréal, 3-0, for the club's first shutout of the year. New England, set to play six of its next eight matches at home in Foxborough, has outscored opponents by a 9-1 margin through two games at Gillette Stadium. Overall, New England's 2.2 goals per game is the second-best scoring rate in the Eastern Conference.

New England and D.C. United will begin the 31st season of their historic rivalry, with the two sides knotted at 37-37-16 in the all-time series dating back to the league's inaugural season in 1996. The Revolution collected points in both of their meetings with D.C. United last season, a 2-0 victory at home and 1-1 draw on the road. Both teams' strikers on Saturday represent the Israel National Team in New England's Dor Turgeman and D.C. forward Tai Baribo. Veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson has started all six matches for D.C., who were blanked by FC Dallas, 4-0, at Audi Field in their last match.

The Revolution featured three different goal scorers in last weekend's victory, with Luca Langoni, Mamadou Fofana, and Peyton Miller all finding the back of the net. Langoni has been one of the the league's top playmakers to begin the campaign, entering the weekend tied for second in MLS with five assists. The 24-year-old Argentine logged his second career goal-and-assist performance last weekend and has reached the scoresheet in three consecutive matches.

Langoni was one of two Revolution players named to the MLS Team of the Matchday earlier this week, alongside Fofana, who netted his first MLS goal last Saturday. Fofana has started four consecutive matches in central defense alongside Brayan Ceballos, who owns two goals this season. Goalkeeper Matt Turner collected his 25th MLS shutout last weekend with a five-save performance. Across 11 career games played against D.C. United, Turner owns an 8-1-2 record with three clean sheets.

Miller, who closed the scoring with an unassisted tally in stoppage time last Saturday, has suited up for three consecutive appearances. The 18-year-old Homegrown Player from Unionville, Conn. has netted goals in each of New England's two home games to open the season. Fellow U.S. youth international Brooklyn Raines eyes his sixth straight start this season, while Griffin Yow, who owns one goal over five matches in his debut campaign for New England, will face his former club for the first time on Saturday.

Carles Gil remains one goal away from becoming the second Revolution player to record 50 goals and 50 assists in MLS play. Across 12 regular season career appearances against D.C. United, the Spanish playmaker has tallied five goals and seven assists. Additionally, forward/winger Diego Fagundez is one goal shy of joining elite MLS company as the fourth player in league history with 80 goals and 80 assists in the regular season, while his next goal contribution will mark his 100th for the club. With Matt Polster sidelined for Saturday's match due to a hamstring injury, midfielder Alhassan Yusuf aims for his third start of the season.

(2-3-0; 6 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #6

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

Saturday, April 11, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(2-3-1; 7 pts.)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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