SDFC Returns Home to Host Minnesota United on Community Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 11, set to host Minnesota United FC on Community Night presented by California Bank & Trust. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Captains Pennant, courtesy of California Bank & Trust. The Captain's Pennant symbolizes the connection between players, community leaders, and supporters, and it's inspired by the traditional pre-match captain's exchange, representing leadership, unity, and pride across San Diego. Tickets for Community Night are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets, with each purchase supporting programs that expand access to soccer and strengthen communities across San Diego.

A Force for Good

Community Night will serve as both a celebration and a fundraising opportunity. For every ticket sold and every merchandise transaction, SDFC will donate $2, in addition to all proceeds from the silent auction. The silent auction features SDFC experiences along with unique Club and player items. Funds raised will be distributed evenly among five beneficiary organizations making a meaningful impact across San Diego: San Diego Parks Foundation, Mundo Gardens, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Let's Go South Bay, and Esco Club de Fútbol.

Back at Snapdragon

SDFC (3-1-2, 11 points) returns home looking to respond following a 3-0 road loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on April 4. The result marked the Club's first defeat of the 2026 MLS Regular Season and snapped a 12-match unbeaten run on the road dating back to last season.

Despite the setback, San Diego controlled possession (56 percent) and completed significantly more passes than San Jose, continuing to demonstrate its identity as a possession-oriented side. Now back at Snapdragon Stadium - where the Club remains unbeaten in 2026 - SDFC will aim to reset and regain momentum in front of its home supporters.

Series History vs. Minnesota

Saturday's match marks the fourth all-time meeting across all competitions between SDFC and Minnesota United.

San Diego earned a 4-2 road victory in the first matchup on June 14, 2025 at Allianz Field before Minnesota responded with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13. The sides met most recently in the Western Conference Semifinal, where SDFC advanced with a 1-0 victory on Nov. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium.

With the series evenly contested, Saturday presents another opportunity for San Diego to build on its postseason success against Minnesota at home.

Building Through Adversity

Even with last weekend's result, SDFC has shown strong form to open the 2026 campaign. The Club has outscored opponents 13-8 in MLS play and holds a 5-3-2 record across all competitions.

Recent matches have tested San Diego's depth, with the team receiving five red cards across five of the last six games in all competitions. Defender Manu Duah will be unavailable Saturday due to suspension, while the Club continues to adjust its lineup.

Notably, SDFC fielded one of the youngest defensive units in MLS history against San Jose, with an average age under 20 years old - highlighting the Club's commitment to developing young talent even in high-pressure moments.

By the Numbers: Among MLS Leaders in Key Metrics

SDFC has continued to establish itself as one of the league's top sides early in the 2026 season. San Diego's attack remains among the most efficient in MLS, tied for the third-most goals (13) and fourth-most assists (15) in MLS this season. Additionally, SDFC ranks fifth in the league this season in expected goals (12.12) behind San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps, New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake.

According to FBref, SDFC is averaging 0.19 goals per shot - second-highest in MLS, trailing only the New England Revolution. The Club also boasts the third-best shots on target percentage in the league at 47.5.

Beyond its attacking output, San Diego continues to dictate play through possession. Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov leads MLS in completed passes with 627, while defenders Manu Duah and Christopher McVey also rank among the league's top passers. SDFC ranks first in passes completed in MLS with 4,203.

Opponent Outlook

Minnesota United (2-2-2, 8 points) enters Saturday's contest following a 2-1 road victory over the LA Galaxy on April 4.

After a challenging start to the season, Minnesota has responded with improved form over its last two matches, earning a scoreless draw against Seattle before securing the road win in Los Angeles. Across that span, the Loons have tightened defensively, conceding just once in their last two matches after allowing 11 goals in their first four games.

Saturday's match also opens a busy upcoming stretch for Minnesota, with U.S. Open Cup play beginning just days after their trip to San Diego, adding importance to maintaining momentum on the road. The Loons will look to carry their recent defensive stability and growing balance in possession into a difficult away test against an SDFC side that has been strong at Snapdragon Stadium in 2026.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.