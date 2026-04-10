Revolution Host Second Annual Olivia Knighton Foundation Match this Saturday Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will continue to celebrate the memory of Olivia Knighton, daughter of longtime Revolution goalkeeper and current Revolution II coach Brad Knighton, with the second annual Olivia Knighton Foundation Match on Saturday, April 11, when the Revolution face D.C. United at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m.).

Founded by longtime Revolution goalkeeper and current Revolution II assistant coach Brad Knighton and his wife, Britney, the Olivia Knighton Foundation was established to share their late daughter's love, passion, and kindness to help children accomplish their dreams. Through annual toy drives, numerous scholarship grants to Attleboro High School, donations to local art museums, and so much more, the foundation aims to spread Olivia's everlasting light and uplift youth in their community, while supporting causes Olivia held dear.

"Britney and I started this foundation to carry on Olivia's light, her love, and to give kids an opportunity to experience many of the things Olivia dreamed about, but she could not experience," said Brad Knighton. "Whether it's providing scholarships to high school students in our hometown, awarding grants to high school teachers, supporting the local arts, or simply spreading her message of positivity and compassion, all the foundation's resources are devoted to helping kids follow their dreams in ways we know Olivia would love. One of Olivia's favorite places to be was at Gillette Stadium watching the Revolution every weekend, and we know she will be there in spirit on Saturday."

Since its launch in 2023, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based Olivia Knighton Foundation has awarded 10 Attleboro High School graduating seniors with $5,000 Love for Liv Learning Fund Scholarships. The foundation has also supported teachers at the high school Olivia would have attended, awarding five teachers with $500 each for their classrooms. It has also donated thousands of toys through their annual holiday toy drives, in addition to dozens of other local organizations.

New England's Saturday game will feature several activities before and during the match to remind fans of Olivia's legacy and to raise funds for the foundation. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, the Revolution Fan Zone in the plaza will feature airbrush tattoos of the foundation's teal butterfly logo, rock painting for Olivia's Garden, and a kindness wall. Teal wristbands will also be handed out to fans, while the Gillette Stadium lighthouse will be lit up in the foundation's teal colors.

Inside the stadium, the Midnight Riders have created a tifo and custom flags in Olivia's honor, and her brothers, Brooks and Owen, will serve as honorary captains. Revolution players will arrive to the stadium in Olivia Knighton Foundation apparel, along with wearing special patches on their jerseys. After the match, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online, with all proceeding benefiting the Olivia Knighton Foundation.

For those who want to help spread Olivia's impact beyond Saturday, visit the foundation's website to donate, learn how to start a fundraiser of your own, or to register for an upcoming event, such as their upcoming music bingo night on June 18.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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